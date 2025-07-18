Latest News

FULL LIST: Tinubu appoints IBB’s son, eight others as heads of govt agencies

Abisola Adigun
Tinubu’s visit to Saint Lucia, audit in federal civil service, heads of govt agencies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Muhammad Babangida, son of former military President Ibrahim Babangida, as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), alongside eight others to lead various government agencies.

The appointments were announced in a statement released on Friday, July 18, by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to Onanuga, while some of the appointees will serve as chairmen of federal agencies, others have been assigned as directors-general or managing directors.

Other individuals appointed by President Bola Tinubu to lead various government agencies includes:

Lydia Kalat Musa (Kaduna State) – Chairman, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA)

Jamilu Wada Aliyu (Kano State) – Chairman, National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC)

Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa (Kano State) – Chairman, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)

Sanusi Musa, SAN (Kano State) – Chairman, Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR)

Prof. Al-Mustapha Alhaji Aliyu (Sokoto State) – Director-General, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA)

Sanusi Garba Rikiji (Zamfara State) – Director-General, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN)

Mrs Tomi Somefun (Oyo State) – Managing Director, National Hydro-Electric Power Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC)

Dr Abdulmumini Mohammed Aminu-Zaria (Kaduna State) – Executive Director, Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC).

 

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

