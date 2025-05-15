Full List: Six Nigerian startups ranked among Africa’s fastest-growing fintech companies

The Financial Times has released its 2024 ranking of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companieas, highlighting 130 high-growth firms across the continent.

Six Nigerian startups made the list, showcasing their resilience and innovative spirit in a challenging economic environment.

Here are the Nigerian startups that made the cut:

1. Moniepoint

A fintech company providing banking services and loans via an online banking app. Moniepoint has grown from a B2B payments platform to a full-fledged business bank, offering merchant terminals, working capital, and payroll solutions. Founded in 2015 by Tosin Eniolorunda and Felix Ike, Moniepoint has become a leading player in Nigeria’s fintech sector.

2. Paga

A mobile payment platform allowing users to transfer money electronically and make payments. Paga has evolved into a group structure with three core businesses: Paga Consumer, Doroki (SME-focused platform), and PagaTech (infrastructure and APIs). The company has become a leading player in Nigeria’s fintech sector, with over 21 million users.

3. OmniRetail

A B2B e-commerce platform digitizing the distribution of consumer goods in Africa. OmniRetail connects manufacturers, distributors, and over 150,000 informal retailers, enabling them to order inventory, access loans, and make digital payments. The company operates in Nigeria, Ghana, and Ivory Coast and recently closed a $20 million Series A funding round.

4. PalmPay

A fintech innovator making digital payments more accessible and flexible for consumers and merchants. With over 30 million registered users, PalmPay’s mobile wallet and bill payment services have seen exponential growth. The company aims to improve users’ digital payment experiences by offering instant financial account creation, money transfers, and bill payments.

5. Termii:

A communication solutions provider offering APIs for cross-channel messaging. Termii enables businesses to engage, confirm, and authenticate customers through SMS, email, voice, and instant messaging. The company has become a critical enabler of real-time notifications and two-factor authentication across fintech, healthtech, and logistics platforms.

6. Remedial Health

A healthtech and supply chain startup digitizing the pharmaceutical distribution system in Nigeria. Remedial Health provides pharmacies and patent medicine vendors with access to authentic, affordable medicines directly from manufacturers, using a mobile-first inventory and procurement platform.

