The highly anticipated 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) unfolded on Saturday, May 11th, 2024, in Lagos.
The evening blended glamour, moving speeches, and deserving recognition for Africa’s entertainment and film stars.
The event started with a dazzling display of fashion on the esteemed red carpet, showcasing elegant attire and captivating style.
Throughout the prestigious awards ceremony, exceptional talent from across the African entertainment industry was acknowledged and celebrated across over 20 categories, including television programs, films, and other creative endeavors.
See full list of winners below:
Best Supporting Actor
Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) – WINNER
Best Lead Actor
Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) – WINNER
Best Movie
Breath of Life – WINNER
Best Sound Design
Grey Jones Ossai (Breath of Life and Blood Vessel) – WINNER
Best Lead Actress
Kehinde Bankole (Adire) – WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) – WINNER
Best Director
Bb Sasore (Breathe of Life) – WINNER
Best Series (Unscripted)
GH QUEENS (SEASON 2) – WINNER
Best Series (Scripted)
Itura – WINNER
Best Documentary
Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? – WINNER
Best Writing Movie
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) – WINNER
Best Writing TV Series
Volume – WINNER
Best Makeup
Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) – WINNER
Best Costume Design
Lola Awe ( Jagun Jagun) – WINNER
Best Art Direction
Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) – WINNER
Best Editing
Antonio Ribeiro (Black Book) – WINNER
Best Cinematography
Over The Bridge – WINNER
Best Short Film
Broken Mask – WINNER
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
Irora Iya – WINNER
Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa)
Motshameko O Kotsi -WINNER
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One) – WINNER
Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)
Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) – WINNER
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) – WINNER
Best Digital Content
Layi Wasabi (Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement) – WINNER
Best Scripted
The Slum King – WINNER
Best MultiChoice Talent Factory
Her Dark Past – WINNER
Industry Merit Award
Esther Idowu Phillips (Iya Rainbow)
Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD)