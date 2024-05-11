The highly anticipated 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) unfolded on Saturday, May 11th, 2024, in Lagos.

The evening blended glamour, moving speeches, and deserving recognition for Africa’s entertainment and film stars.

The event started with a dazzling display of fashion on the esteemed red carpet, showcasing elegant attire and captivating style.

Throughout the prestigious awards ceremony, exceptional talent from across the African entertainment industry was acknowledged and celebrated across over 20 categories, including television programs, films, and other creative endeavors.

See full list of winners below:

Best Supporting Actor

Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) – WINNER

Best Lead Actor

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) – WINNER

Best Movie

Breath of Life – WINNER

Best Sound Design

Grey Jones Ossai (Breath of Life and Blood Vessel) – WINNER

Best Lead Actress

Kehinde Bankole (Adire) – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) – WINNER

Best Director

Bb Sasore (Breathe of Life) – WINNER

Best Series (Unscripted)

GH QUEENS (SEASON 2) – WINNER

Best Series (Scripted)

Itura – WINNER

Best Documentary

Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? – WINNER

Best Writing Movie

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) – WINNER

Best Writing TV Series

Volume – WINNER

Best Makeup

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) – WINNER

Best Costume Design

Lola Awe ( Jagun Jagun) – WINNER

Best Art Direction

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) – WINNER

Best Editing

Antonio Ribeiro (Black Book) – WINNER

Best Cinematography

Over The Bridge – WINNER

Best Short Film

Broken Mask – WINNER

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

Irora Iya – WINNER

Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa)

Motshameko O Kotsi -WINNER

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One) – WINNER

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) – WINNER

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) – WINNER

Best Digital Content

Layi Wasabi (Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement) – WINNER

Best Scripted

The Slum King – WINNER

Best MultiChoice Talent Factory

Her Dark Past – WINNER

Industry Merit Award

Esther Idowu Phillips (Iya Rainbow)

Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD)