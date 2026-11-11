FULL LIST: Popular restaurants in the US offering free meals on Veterans Day

More than 30 restaurant brands across the United States are offering free meals, discounts and other special benefits to military veterans and active-duty service members as the country marks Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The offers are aimed at recognising veterans and service members for their contributions and sacrifices, while providing complimentary meals and other incentives.

According to Fox News, the offers are contained in the 2026 Veterans Day Dining Guide compiled by Dinova, which features more than 30 restaurant partners offering free meals, discounts and incentives for future visits.

Participating restaurants include Bonefish Grill, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Eddie Merlot’s, Red Robin, Red Lobster, Outback Steakhouse, Smashburger, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Dave & Buster’s, Brio Italian Grille, BRAVO! Italian Kitchen, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Bruegger’s Bagels, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, Biscuit Belly, Main Event, Piada Italian Street Food, Pike Place Chowder and Polly’s Pies.

Among the offers, Outback Steakhouse is providing veterans and active-duty military personnel with a complimentary Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage, as well as a free Hero’s Meal for a future visit.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering 10 free boneless wings and fries, while Red Robin is providing a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger with an endless side of steak fries.

Red Lobster is offering free shrimp, while Smashburger is giving eligible customers a complimentary All-American Smash burger.

At Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, veterans can receive a complimentary pulled pork sandwich or fried chicken plate, along with a $10 bonus card for a future visit.

Eddie Merlot’s is offering a complimentary prime cheeseburger with fries, while Dave & Buster’s is providing unlimited game play and/or a free dessert with the purchase of an entrée.

Other participating restaurants are offering free pasta, sandwiches, coffee, appetisers, desserts and other menu items to eligible veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Alison Quinn, president of Dinova, said some restaurants were extending their offers beyond the annual Veterans Day celebration to provide additional benefits to veterans.

“What we’re starting to see now is it’s going beyond Veterans Day, to try to give back to the vets in a way that is more meaningful,” Quinn told Fox News Digital.

“Just not about one day but come back and we’ll give you something again.”

Quinn said the initiative was designed to make dining offers accessible to veterans and, in some cases, active-duty military personnel, particularly those facing financial challenges.

She added that downloads of the dining guide had increased over the years, reflecting growing interest in the available promotions.

Veterans and active-duty service members have been advised to take valid identification or other proof of military service when visiting participating restaurants. However, participation, eligibility requirements and available offers may vary by location.

Veterans Day is observed annually in the United States on November 11 to honour Americans who have served in the country’s armed forces.

The observance dates back to November 11, 1918, when fighting in World War I ended following an armistice between the Allied nations and Germany.

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11 as Armistice Day. The observance was later expanded to recognise veterans of all American wars, with President Dwight D. Eisenhower signing legislation in 1954 changing the name to Veterans Day.

Today, the day is marked with parades, public ceremonies, military tributes and other activities across the United States, including a national ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.