FULL LIST: Oyo under Seyi Makinde emerges best state to live in

Oyo State Governor, Makinde

Oyo has emerged as the best state in Nigeria to live in, according to the pcl. 2025 State Performance Index (pSPI) report.

Relocation preferences reveal a clear divide in perceived livability across Nigerian states. Oyo, Akwa Ibom, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) emerged as the most desirable states to live in, while Zamfara, Anambra and Bayelsa were the least preferred.

Generally, states with strong infrastructure, urban amenities, and perceived safety ranked higher, while those associated with insecurity or underdevelopment saw higher rejection rates. These insights highlight public perception of quality of life across regions and where Nigerians believe opportunities and comfort are more accessible.

Below is the graphical representation of most liveable states in Nigeria:

