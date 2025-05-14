Full list of best UTME candidates for the past 12 years

Over the past twelve years, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has celebrated exceptional performances in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with top scorers setting remarkable academic standards.

These individuals have become symbols of excellence, inspiring students nationwide to aim higher in their academic pursuits.

However, the 2025 UTME cycle has been marred with controversies over mass failure.

Tribune Online reports that JAMB on Wednesday admitted to errors in the examination process, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among candidates and stakeholders.

In a press briefing held on May 14, 2025, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, acknowledged that technical glitches affected the performance of many candidates in the 2025 UTME.

He expressed deep regret over the situation, stating, “What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors.”

The board announced that 379,997 candidates have been rescheduled to retake the examination due to substantial non-compliance with JAMB’s standards in certain examination centres.

Furthermore, reports indicate that over 1.5 million candidates scored below 200 marks, with only 0.63% scoring 300 and above. This development has led to threats of legal actions, with candidates expressing readiness to sue the examination body over alleged technical glitches and incomplete exam questions.

Amidst the current controversy trailing the 2025 UTME results, Tribune Online takes a look past outstanding achievements of top UTME scorers over the past twelve years.

Here is a full list of top candidates:

2024

• Olowu Joseph Oluwasijibomi

o JAMB Registration Number: 202440343695GA

o Score: 367

• Alayande David

o JAMB Registration Number: 202440097040EF

o Score: 367

• Orukpe Joel Ehijele

o JAMB Registration Number: 202440089418GA

o Score: 367

2023

• Umeh Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere

o JAMB Registration Number: 2023202330325356GA

o Score: 360

2022

• Adebayo Eyimofe Oluwatofunmi

o JAMB Registration Number: 2022202211075576JA

o Score: 362

2021

• Monwuba Chibuzo Chibuikem

o JAMB Registration Number: 202110054281ID

o Score: 358

2020

• Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes

o JAMB Registration Number: 202021398306DF

o Score: 365

2019

• Ezeunala Ekene Franklin

o JAMB Registration Number: 201996630270JC

o Score: 347

2018

• Galadima Israel Zakari

o JAMB Registration Number: 201886034528DA

o Score: 364

2017

• Akingbulugbe Precious Ayomide

o JAMB Registration Number: 201775902784CB

o Score: 353

2016

• Akenbor Adesuwa Osarugue

o JAMB Registration Number: 201665290500BI

o Score: 359

• Anonye Victory Emenike

o JAMB Registration Number: 201665740193BF

o Score: 359

2015

• Ilukwe Lottachukwu Geraldine

o JAMB Registration Number: 201555395199EB

o Score: 332

2014

• Onomejoh Princewill

o JAMB Registration Number: 201447049891HB

o Score: 299

2013

• Olise Israel Chukwunalu

o JAMB Registration Number: 201337207292AB

o Score: 299

