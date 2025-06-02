FULL LIST: NS&I announces £1m jackpot winners for June 2025

The National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the two lucky winners of the £1 million jackpot in its June 2025 Premium Bonds prize draw.

Unlike traditional savings accounts that earn interest, Premium Bonds offer savers the chance to win monthly tax-free cash prizes through a lottery-style draw. Prizes range from small amounts to major payouts, with the top prize being £1 million. Other high-tier prizes include £100,000, £50,000, and £25,000.

£1 Million Jackpot Winners

Stockport Winner:

One of this month’s £1 million winners is a Premium Bonds holder from Stockport, holding the winning bond number 408VD714629.

This individual purchased the winning £5,000 bond in November 2005 and has a total bond holding of £50,000.

Edinburgh Winner:

The second jackpot winner is based in Edinburgh, with the winning bond number 352AC359547.

This £5,000 bond was purchased in February 2019, and the customer also holds £50,000 in Premium Bonds.

Both winners remain anonymous, as is standard practice for NS&I prize announcements.

Premium Bonds continue to be a popular savings option in the UK, offering the excitement of monthly draws with the potential for life-changing rewards.

Here is a full breakdown of how many people have won a Premium Bonds prize in June 2025, and how much they are taking home this month:

£1million – 2

£100,000 – 82

£50,000 – 163

£25,000 – 328

£10,000 – 818

£5,000 – 1,636

£1,000 – 17,163

£500 – 51,489

£100 – 1,987,844

£50 – 1,987,844

£25 – 1,803,871

