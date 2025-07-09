FULL LIST: Lagos govt releases commencement dates for seven new laws

Following the passage of seven new laws by Lagos State House of Assembly and assent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state government has released the commencement dates for new laws.

The laws were assigned operational dates by Commencement Orders made on the same day of assent, according to a statement by the Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Mrs Grace Alo.

According to the statement, the take-off dates would avail the state governmet sufficient time to disseminate relevant information and educate the public about the new laws, while also putting necessary infrastructure and resources in place for their enforcement.

The statement partly reads, “This is to allow for sufficient time to disseminate information about the new laws, educate the public, and put in place the necessary infrastructure and resources for their enforcement.”

While five of the laws became operational from February 19, 2025, two others will take effect from August 4, 2025, the statement explained.

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Law

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Law establishes a comprehensive legal framework for enhancing fire safety, emergency response, and rescue services in the state.

The Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute

This legislation aims to improving law enforcement standards have became effective from February 19, 2025 by mandating structured training and certification for officers across security and regulatory agencies.

Human Organ Harvest and Tissue Transplantation Law

This new law in Lagos State regulates the donation, harvesting, and transplantation of human organs and tissues within the State, setting out strict penalties for illegal practices.

Consumer Protection Agency Law

This legislation assented by Governor Sanwo-Olu sets up a dedicated agency to enforce consumer rights, address complaints, and ensure fair trade practices across goods and service sectors.

Victim Assistance and Witness Protection Law

It establishes systems for the protection of witnesses and provision of support to victims of crime, to encourage cooperation with law enforcement and reduce fear of reprisal.

According to the state government, two other laws also passed by the House and signed by the governor would take effect from August 4, 2025, and the include:

The Local Government Administration Law, 2025

This new law is a bid to reform local government operations across Lagos, clarifying administrative roles and promoting greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

However, Tribune Online reports there have been a series of protests from groups and concerned civil society organisations againts the legislation.

Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy Law, 2025

This law, named after the late elder statesman and former governor of Lagos State who served from 1979 to 1983, institutionalised a leadership development programme for young professionals to groom future public sector leaders.

Contiong, the statement therefore urged all stakeholders, including government ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as the public to note the commencement dates and prepare accordingly for full implementation and compliance.



“The Lagos State reaffirms its commitment to institutional reforms, human rights protection, and improved governance. The laws are expected to significantly impact sectors including emergency management, consumer rights, justice delivery, organ transplant regulation, and grassroots administration,” Alo emphasised.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE