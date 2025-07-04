FULL LIST: Fragrances, coin, Bible, other products promoted, sold by Trump

United States President Donald Trump has undoubtedly built a parallel business empire, promoting a growing catalogue of branded merchandise that spans fashion, technology, fragrance, and faith-based products.

In this article, Tribune Online takes a look at the most notable items promoted by President Trump.

Victory 45-47 Fragrance

Trump’s latest product is a new fragrance line named Victory 45-47, featuring a cologne for men and a perfume for women.

The name references his unique position as both the 45th and current 47th President of the United States. Promoted on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the fragrance as being about “Winning, Strength, and Success.” The launch adds to his multimillion-dollar product empire.

Trump Cryptocurrency— $TRUMP

In a move into digital finance, Trump launched his own meme coin, $TRUMP, in January 2025. The announcement on both Truth Social and X drew massive attention, reportedly driving the cryptocurrency’s market capitalisation to nearly six billion dollars.

Trump positioned the coin as a symbol of viral political identity, writing, “My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!”

God Bless the USA Bible

Ahead of securing the Republican nomination last year, Trump released the God Bless the USA Bible, inspired by country artist Lee Greenwood’s patriotic anthem. Priced at $59.99, the Bible was promoted via a campaign video on Truth Social.

Fight! Fight! Fight! Fragrance

In December last year, Trump promoted another fragrance collection dubbed Fight! Fight! Fight!. Priced at nearly $200, the collection positioned buyers to smell like the president.

Trump Watches

Trump also ventured into luxury timepieces, unveiling a range of watches branded with his name in September last year. The collection featured a wide pricing scale, ranging from $499 to as high as $100,000, and added to the stream of revenue from his branded merchandise.

$10,000 Trump Guitars

Ahead of his presidential campaign last year, Trump endorsed guitars worth up to $10,000. These musical instruments became part of his exclusive merchandise push, appealing to supporters willing to invest in high-end collectibles tied to his image.

Trump Mobile

Last month, Trump launched his own smartphone brand, Trump Mobile. The phone is designed with his signature brand colour—gold—and is priced at $499.

Walk With Trump: The Sneakers

In 2024, Trump entered the fashion market with branded sneakers as part of his growing merchandise strategy. The line, marketed under the slogan ‘Walk With Trump’, added to the wide range of products contributing to his reported earnings of over $10 million from merchandise sales in 2024.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE