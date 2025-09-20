FULL LIST: FJSC releases names of 62 candidates shortlisted for judicial positions

The Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) has released the names of 62 candidates shortlisted for appointment to the Federal High Court bench. These candidates shortlisted for judicial positions are under consideration.

The announcement, carried in national newspapers on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, and sighted by TRIBUNE ONLINE invites public comments on the integrity, reputation, and suitability of the nominees within 14 days.

The FJSC, headquartered at the Supreme Court Complex in Abuja’s Three Arms Zone, emphasized that the candidates were shortlisted following a rigorous computer-based test conducted by the Federal High Court.

While the publication specifies appointments for 14 judges, the larger list of 62 nominees, organised by state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), reflects a competitive selection process from diverse professional backgrounds, including private practice, government ministries, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and state judiciaries. These candidates shortlisted for judicial positions reflect the diversity and rigor of the selection process.

This initiative aligns with an existing policy by the FJSC, State Judicial Service Commissions, and the FCT Judicial Service Committee to publicise candidate shortlists in national newspapers, soliciting feedback to ensure only qualified and unimpeachable individuals ascend to the bench.

Abia

1) Esowe-Osunwa Nneka Marilyn – Federal High Court, Abuja

2) Igboko Chinelo Conchita – Federal Ministry of Works (Legal Adviser’s Office), Lagos

3)Enyidiya Uma-Onwunta – High Court of Justice, Abia State

4) Uguru Eme Uguru – High Court of Justice, Abia State

Akwa Ibom

1) Kuyik Uduak Usoro – Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja

2) Ekaete Mercy Efobi – Federal High Court, Lagos Division

3) Kufre Ekpenyong Uduak – EFCC, Sokoto Zonal Office

3) Mary Ukeje Emenike – High Court of Justice, Abia State

Cross River

1) Mercy Toney Ene – Cross River State Judiciary, Calabar

2) Ekeng Bassey Kooffreh – Private Practice, Calabar

3) Joy Bassey Ikpeme – Ministry of Justice, Calabar

4) Nkechi Yvonne Usani – Cross River State Customary Court of Appeal, Calabar

Enugu

1) Ifeoma Chinyere Uzoefuna – National Judicial Institute, Abuja

2) Chika Vivienne Nnamani – National Counter Terrorism Centre, Abuja

3) Nnesochi Nweze-Iloekwe – Enugu State Judiciary, Enugu

4) Osinachi Donatus Nwoye – Private Practice, Enugu

Imo

1) Blessing Nkechi Ezeala – Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja

2) Eunice Ugonma Fidelis-Iwuagwu – Private Practice, Port Harcourt

3) Chioma Angela Onuegbu – Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja

4) Izuchukwu Obiefuna Akwazie – Private Practice, Onitsha, Anambra State

Kaduna

1) Shehu Umaru Adamu – Federal High Court, Bauchi Division

2) Fidelia Yakandi Akaahs – National Industrial Court,

3) Kaduna Division

Yakusak Aduak – Nigerian Law School, Yola Campus

4) Samson Irimiya Magaji – Ministry of Justice, Kaduna State

5) Aliyu Lamido – Kaduna State Judiciary, Kaduna

Kwara

1) Sulaiman Amida Hassan – Federal High Court Headquarters, Abuja

2) Ronke Shakirat Olayide Odogun – Private Practice, Lagos

3) Ayoola Idowu Akande – Ministry of Justice, Kwara State

4) Adebola Mercy Feyisayo (Mrs) – Kwara State Judiciary, Ilorin

5) Nuhu Abubakar Babatunde – Ministry of Justice, Kwara State

6) Rasheed Omotayo Rasheedat – Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division

Nasarawa

1) David Nguntsu Meshi – Private Practice, Nasarawa State

2) Edward Liman Ali – Nasarawa State Sharia Court of Appeal, Lafia

3) Suleiman Jibirl – Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja

4) Muhammed Bashiru Ramalan – National Agency for the Great Green Wall, Abuja

5) Ibrahim Vera Eneabo – High Court of Justice, FCT-Abuja

6) Mohammed Ibrahim Buba – EFCC Headquarters, Abuja

6) Shehu Othman Yakubu – Federal High Court, Sokoto Division

7) Abubakar Saidu Ibrahim – Private Practice, Bauchi State

8) Anzewu Simon Aliyu – Private Practice, Nasarawa State

Plateau

1) Peres David Mann – Private Practice, Plateau State

2) Judith Nendelmun Binjin-Eigege – National Judicial Institute, Abuja

3) Eunice Vou Dalyop – EFCC Headquarters, Abuja

4) Simi Drenkat – National Industrial Court, Abuju

Sokoto

1)Muhammad Barau Saidu – Sokoto State Judicial Service Commission, Sokoto

2) Sanusi Musa Galadanchi – EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office,

Oyo

1) Muhammad Marafa – High Court of Justice, Sokoto State

2) Anas Aliyu Abbas – Private Practice, Sokoto State

Taraba

1) Ibrahim Aji Joshua – Federal High Court, Abuja

2) Mary Dynaise Gomwalk – Federal High Court, Abuja

3) Galumje Edingah – Federal High Court, Abuja

4) Punarimam Babatunde Balogun (nee Yakubu) – High Court of Justice, FCT-Abuja

Zamfara

1) Saidu Umar Gummi – High Court of Justice, Gusau

2) Musa Usman Abubakar – Baze University, Abuja

3) Hayatu Sani – Nigerian Deposit Insurance Company, Abuja

4) Nasiru Ahmad – Federal Inland Revenue Service, Kaduna

Federal Capital

FCT

1) Yahaya Saidu – FCT Customary Court of Appeal, Abuja

2) Aisha Salihu – Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Abuja

3) Aisha Mohammed – FCT Customary Court of Appeal, Abuja

4) Suleiman Onozasi Munirat – FCT Customary Court of Appeal, Abuja

Guidelines for Public Input.