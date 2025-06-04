World News

FULL LIST: Drake announces 2025 UK, Europe tour dates

Rowland Kpakete
US and Canadian superstar Drake has officially announced the UK and Europe leg of his Anita Max Win tour.

The Canadian rapper will headline Wireless Festival in London’s Finsbury Park from 11 to 13 July.

He will perform three different setlists across the three nights as part of the festival’s 20th anniversary celebrations. The deal is reportedly worth millions.

After Wireless, Drake will hit the road across the UK and Europe for a series of arena shows.

This marks his first tour in the region since his 2019 Assassination Vacation tour.

He will be joined on stage by PARTYNEXTDOOR, his collaborator on the recently released album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

Tickets go on sale 6 June, with presales starting today.

United Kingdom

London – Wireless Festival, Finsbury Park: 11, 12, 13 July
Birmingham – Utilita Arena: 20, 21 July
Manchester – Co-op Live: 25, 26 July

Europe

Amsterdam: 2 September
Antwerp: 4 September
Zurich: 6 September
Cologne: 8 September
Stockholm: 10 September
Copenhagen: 12 September
Milan: 15 September
Paris: 17 September
Berlin: 20 September
Munich: 22 September
Hamburg: 24 September

