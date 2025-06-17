FULL LIST: CAC’s reviewed service fees effective from August 1

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced a new list of reviewed service fees scheduled to take effect from August 1, 2025.
According to a public notice issued on Tuesday, the reviewed service fees are the result of a comprehensive review of economic realities, rising operational costs, and consultations with stakeholders.
The Commission explained that the adjustment aligns with its efforts to enhance service delivery, maintain operational efficiency, and ensure sustainable growth amid inflationary pressures.
ALSO READ: Why we reviewed our service fees — CAC
The notice reads in part:
“The reviewed fees reflect the prevailing economic conditions and are necessary to support our continued digital transformation and quality service delivery.”
Below is the full list of the revised CAC service fees effective:
For Companies:
Voluntary Striking-Off:
Small companies – ₦50,000 (up from ₦25,000)
Public companies – ₦100,000
Relisting of Company:
LTD/GTE – ₦50,000
Public companies – ₦100,000
Due Diligence Search (Self-Service): ₦50,000 (flat rate)
Extension of Time to Hold AGM:
Public companies – ₦100,000
Other companies – ₦50,000
Historical Search Reports: ₦20,000–₦30,000 depending on request type
Restriction of Director’s Residential Address: ₦25,000
Certified True Copy (CTC) of Documents/Extracts: ₦5,000 per copy
For Limited Partnerships:
Voluntary Striking-Off: ₦25,000
Relisting: ₦25,000
Letter of Good Standing: ₦10,000
Registration and CTC of Documents: ₦30,000
Change of Name: ₦10,000
For Business Names:
Voluntary Striking-Off: ₦10,000
Relisting: ₦25,000
Application for Cessation: ₦10,000
Restriction of Proprietor’s Address: ₦25,000
CTC of Documents/Extracts: ₦5,000 per copy
General Charges:
Name Reservation (Standard): ₦1,000
Name Reservation (Restricted Words): ₦5,000
The Commission urged the public and stakeholders to take note of the revised fees and ensure compliance ahead of the effective date.
See the full list