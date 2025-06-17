FULL LIST: CAC’s reviewed service fees effective from August 1

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced a new list of reviewed service fees scheduled to take effect from August 1, 2025.

According to a public notice issued on Tuesday, the reviewed service fees are the result of a comprehensive review of economic realities, rising operational costs, and consultations with stakeholders.

The Commission explained that the adjustment aligns with its efforts to enhance service delivery, maintain operational efficiency, and ensure sustainable growth amid inflationary pressures.

The notice reads in part:

“The reviewed fees reflect the prevailing economic conditions and are necessary to support our continued digital transformation and quality service delivery.”

Below is the full list of the revised CAC service fees effective:

For Companies:

Voluntary Striking-Off:

Small companies – ₦50,000 (up from ₦25,000)

Public companies – ₦100,000

Relisting of Company:

LTD/GTE – ₦50,000

Public companies – ₦100,000

Due Diligence Search (Self-Service): ₦50,000 (flat rate)

Extension of Time to Hold AGM:

Public companies – ₦100,000

Other companies – ₦50,000

Historical Search Reports: ₦20,000–₦30,000 depending on request type

Restriction of Director’s Residential Address: ₦25,000

Certified True Copy (CTC) of Documents/Extracts: ₦5,000 per copy

For Limited Partnerships:

Voluntary Striking-Off: ₦25,000

Relisting: ₦25,000

Letter of Good Standing: ₦10,000

Registration and CTC of Documents: ₦30,000

Change of Name: ₦10,000

For Business Names:

Voluntary Striking-Off: ₦10,000

Relisting: ₦25,000

Application for Cessation: ₦10,000

Restriction of Proprietor’s Address: ₦25,000

CTC of Documents/Extracts: ₦5,000 per copy

General Charges:

Name Reservation (Standard): ₦1,000

Name Reservation (Restricted Words): ₦5,000

The Commission urged the public and stakeholders to take note of the revised fees and ensure compliance ahead of the effective date.

