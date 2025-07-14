FULL LIST: African countries that can enter Kenya without visa requirement

Kenya has officially removed visa requirements for all African countries, allowing citizens from across the continent to enter the country without prior authorization or visa fees.

The new policy eliminates the need for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), lengthy application forms, or payment of visa charges. Instead, eligible African travelers can now enter Kenya freely and stay for up to 60 days.

The move, announced by the Kenyan Cabinet and endorsed by President William Ruto, is part of efforts to support open skies, promote African unity, and boost tourism and regional trade.

However, Libya and Somalia are excluded from the policy due to ongoing security concerns.

Nationals of East African Community (EAC) member states will continue to enjoy a longer stay of up to six months, as provided by existing EAC free movement agreements.

To ensure secure and smooth entry, the government has also announced the introduction of a new passenger information system that will improve pre-screening and streamline processing at entry points.

Here are the full list of African countries whose citizens can now enter Kenya visa-free:

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Democratic Republic of Congo

Djibouti

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Lesotho

Liberia

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)

Rwanda

São Tomé and Príncipe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

South Africa

South Sudan

Sudan

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE