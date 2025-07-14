FULL LIST: African countries that can enter Kenya without visa requirement

Kenya has officially removed visa requirements for all African countries, allowing citizens from across the continent to enter the country without prior authorization or visa fees.
The new policy eliminates the need for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), lengthy application forms, or payment of visa charges. Instead, eligible African travelers can now enter Kenya freely and stay for up to 60 days.
The move, announced by the Kenyan Cabinet and endorsed by President William Ruto, is part of efforts to support open skies, promote African unity, and boost tourism and regional trade.
However, Libya and Somalia are excluded from the policy due to ongoing security concerns.
Nationals of East African Community (EAC) member states will continue to enjoy a longer stay of up to six months, as provided by existing EAC free movement agreements.
To ensure secure and smooth entry, the government has also announced the introduction of a new passenger information system that will improve pre-screening and streamline processing at entry points.
Here are the full list of African countries whose citizens can now enter Kenya visa-free:
Algeria
Angola
Benin
Botswana
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Central African Republic
Chad
Comoros
Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
Democratic Republic of Congo
Djibouti
Egypt
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Eswatini
Ethiopia
Gabon
Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Lesotho
Liberia
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
Mauritius
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Niger
Nigeria
Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
Rwanda
São Tomé and Príncipe
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
South Africa
South Sudan
Sudan
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Uganda
Zambia
Zimbabwe