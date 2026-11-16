The Recording Academy has unveiled the nominees for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, with British singer RAYE emerging as the leading contender after securing 11 nominations.
- ALSO READ: 2027 Grammy nominations to be announced today
- General field
- 1. Record of the Year
- 2. Album of the Year
- 3. Song of the Year
- 4. Best New Artist
- 5. Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- 6. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Pop
- 7. Best Pop Solo Performance
- 8. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- 9. Best Asian Pop Performance
- 10. Best Pop Vocal Album
- Dance and electronic music
- 11. Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- 12. Best Dance Pop Recording
- 13. Best Dance/Electronic Album
- 14. Best Remixed Recording
- Rock and alternative music
- 15. Best Rock Performance
- 16. Best Metal Performance
- 17. Best Rock Song
- 18. Best Rock Album
- 19. Best Alternative Performance
- 20. Best Alternative Music Album
- R&B
- 21. Best R&B Solo Performance
- 22. Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance
- 23. Best Traditional R&B Performance
- 24. Best R&B Song
- 25. Best Progressive R&B Album
- 26. Best R&B Album
- Rap
- 27. Best Rap Performance
- 28. Best Melodic Rap Performance
- 29. Best Rap Song
- 30. Best Rap Album
- 31. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- Jazz
- 32. Best Jazz Performance
- 33. Best Jazz Vocal Album
- 34. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- 35. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- 36. Best Latin Jazz Album
- 37. Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Traditional pop and instrumental music
- 38. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance
- 39. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- 40. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- 41. Best Musical Theater Album
- Country and American roots music
- 42. Best Country Solo Performance
- 43. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- 44. Best Country Song
- 45. Best Traditional Country Album
- 46. Best Contemporary Country Album
- 47. Best American Roots Performance
- 48. Best Americana Performance
- 49. Best American Roots Song
- 50. Best Americana Album
- 51. Best Bluegrass Album
- 52. Best Traditional Blues Album
- 53. Best Contemporary Blues Album
- 54. Best Traditional Folk Album
- 55. Best Contemporary Folk Album
- 56. Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Gospel and Christian music
- 57. Best Gospel Performance/Song
- 58. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- 59. Best Gospel Album
- 60. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- 61. Best Roots Gospel Album
- Latin music
- 62. Best Latin Song
- 63. Best Latin Pop Album
- 64. Best Música Urbana Album
- 65. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- 66. Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- 67. Best Tropical Latin Album
- Global music and African music
- 68. Best Global Music Performance
- 69. Best African Music Performance
- 70. Best Global Music Album
- 71. Best Reggae Album
- 72. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
- Children’s music, comedy and spoken recordings
- 73. Best Children’s Music Album
- 74. Best Comedy Album
- 75. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Soundtracks and visual media
- 76. Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- 77. Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
- 78. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- 79. Best Song Written for Visual Media
- 80. Best Music Video
- 81. Best Music Film
- Packaging, album notes and engineering
- 82. Best Recording Package
- 83. Best Album Cover
- 84. Best Album Notes
- 85. Best Historical Album
- 86. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- 87. Best Engineered Album, Classical
- 88. Producer of the Year, Classical
- 89. Best Immersive Audio Album
- Classical music
- 90. Best Instrumental Composition
- 91. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- 92. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- 93. Best Orchestral Performance
- 94. Best Opera Recording
- 95. Best Choral Performance
- 96. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- 97. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- 98. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Spanish singer ROSALÍA follows with nine nominations, while several other prominent artistes, including Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, feature across multiple categories. The nominations span different genres, with awards covering pop, rap, R&B, rock, country, jazz, gospel, Latin and African music.
The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The Recording Academy has released nominees across 98 categories, recognising artistes, songwriters, producers and other professionals in the music industry.
ALSO READ: 2027 Grammy nominations to be announced today
Below is the complete list of nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards.
General field
1. Record of the Year
- “Man I Need” – Olivia Dean
- “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
- “I Just Might” – Bruno Mars
- “Where Is My Husband!” – Raye
- “The Cure” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Berghain” – Rosalía, Björk and Yves Tumor
- “The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
- “Dracula” – Tame Impala and Jennie
2. Album of the Year
- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
- Dandelion – Ella Langley
- The Romantic – Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope – Raye
- You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love – Olivia Rodrigo
- Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía
- The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift
3. Song of the Year
- “Berghain” – Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella and Dylan Wiggins
- “Choosin’ Texas” – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor
- “The Cure” – Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo
- “Hate That I Made You Love Me” – Ariana Grande, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh
- “I Knew It, I Knew You” – Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift
- “Man I Need” – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Zach Nahome
- “Risk It All” – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntelero, Philip Lawrence and Bruno Mars
- “Where Is My Husband!” – Rachel Keen and Mike Sabath
4. Best New Artist
- Angine de Poitrine
- Geese
- Ella Langley
- Slayyyter
- Sienna Spiro
- Don Toliver
- Remi Wolf
- The Womack Sisters
5. Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Tony Berg
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Noah Goldstein
- Miranda Lambert
- Mike Sabath
6. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Raye
- Joybeth Taylor
- Theron Thomas
Pop
7. Best Pop Solo Performance
- “Man I Need” – Olivia Dean
- “Risk It All” – Bruno Mars
- “Where Is My Husband!” – Raye
- “The Cure” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Sauvignon Blanc” – Rosalía
8. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “Runway” – Lady Gaga and Doechii
- “Bring Your Love” – Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter
- “Click Clack Symphony” – Raye and Hans Zimmer
- “The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter
- “Dracula” – Tame Impala and Jennie
9. Best Asian Pop Performance
- “Sunset Kiss” – Babymetal and Polyphia
- “Unang Kilig” – BIN
- “Bang Bang” – IVE
- “404 (New Era)” – KiiiKiii
- “Yes” – Lisa
- “Visa” – SB19
10. Best Pop Vocal Album
- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
- Petal – Ariana Grande
- The Romantic – Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope – Raye
- You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love – Olivia Rodrigo
Dance and electronic music
11. Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- “Lights Burn Dimmer” – Fred Again..
- “I Feel So Free” – Madonna
- “Crank” – Slayyyter
- “My Old Ways” – Tame Impala
- “Melatonin” – Tinashe
- “Music” – Underscores
12. Best Dance Pop Recording
- “Blue Moon” – Zara Larsson
- “Danceteria” – Madonna
- “Life Boat” – Raye
- “Dance…” – Slayyyter
- “Too Easy” – Tinashe
13. Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Confessions II – Madonna
- Sexistential – Robyn
- Soma – Skrillex
- Wor$t Girl in America – Slayyyter
- Deadbeat – Tame Impala
14. Best Remixed Recording
- “Beto’s Horns (Fred Remix)” – Fred Again.. and Tom Norris, remixers
- “I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix)” – Austin Millz, remixer
- “Love Sensation” – Stuart Price, remixer
- “Opalite (Chris Lake Remix)” – Chris Lake, remixer
- “A Question of Trust (Boys Noize Remix)” – Boys Noize, remixer
- “Where Is My Husband!” – David Guetta and Hypaton, remixers
Rock and alternative music
15. Best Rock Performance
- “Sarniezz” – Angine de Poitrine
- “Lost Boyz” – Phoebe Bridgers
- “Trinidad” – Geese
- “What’s Wrong With Me” – Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith
- “In the Stars” – Rolling Stones
16. Best Metal Performance
- “The Edge of Perfection” – Anthrax
- “Hive Mind” – Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry
- “Your Ghost Again” – Mastodon
- “Let There Be Shred” – Megadeth
- “End of You” – Poppy, Amy Lee and Courtney Laplante
17. Best Rock Song
- “In the Stars” – Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, songwriters
- “Lost Boys” – Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson and Marshall Vore, songwriters
- “My Only Angel” – Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler and Dominic Harrison, songwriters
- “Streets of Minneapolis — Radio Mix” – Bruce Springsteen, songwriter
- “Trinidad” – Max Bassin, Dominic Digesu, Emily Green and Cameron Winter, songwriters
- “What’s Wrong With Me” – Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo and Sasha Sloan, songwriters
- “Your Favorite Toy” – Foo Fighters, songwriters
18. Best Rock Album
- Vol. II – Angine de Poitrine
- Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters
- The Wow! Signal – Muse
- Foreign Tongues – The Rolling Stones
- Frozen Charlotte – Jack White
19. Best Alternative Performance
- “FabienK” – Angine de Poitrine
- “Kill Me” – Phoebe Bridgers
- “Au Pays Du Cocaine” – Geese
- “Reliquia” – Rosalía
- “Showbiz” – Hayley Williams
20. Best Alternative Music Album
- I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes
- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
- Music, Fashion, Film – Charli XCX
- Getting Killed – Geese
- The Mountain – Gorillaz
- Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía
R&B
21. Best R&B Solo Performance
- “Morning Dew (Donk)” – Beyoncé
- “Out the Window” – Kehlani
- “Let Me” – Victoria Monét
- “Pressha” – Jill Scott
- “What You Need” – Tems
22. Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance
- “Fallin’” – Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas
- “47th Street” – Lalah Hathaway featuring J. Ivy
- “Sweet Nuthins” – Kehlani featuring Leon Thomas
- “Mess” – P.J. Morton featuring Keyon Harrold
- “To B Honest” – Jill Scott featuring JID
23. Best Traditional R&B Performance
- “I Found Myself” – Durand Bernarr
- “Can’t Let Go” – Lalah Hathaway
- “Beautiful People” – Jill Scott
- “My Muse” – Leon Thomas
- “If I Let You” – The Womack Sisters
24. Best R&B Song
- “Let Me” – Jashshua Brown, Darhyl Camper Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét and Branden Rowell, songwriters
- “My Muse” – Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Euguen Hargove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps and Leon Thomas, songwriters
- “Out the Window” – Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Talay Riley, songwriters
- “Pressha” – Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott and Vincent Tolant, songwriters
- “What You Need” – Ronald Banfil and Temilade Openiyi (Tems), songwriters
25. Best Progressive R&B Album
- Bernarr. – Durand Bernarr
- Waves – Moonchild
- The Last Balloon – Tank and the Bangas
- Pholks – Leon Thomas
- Distracted – Thundercat
26. Best R&B Album
- Brown (The Chocolate Edition) – Chris Brown
- When the City Sleeps – Alex Isley
- Kehlani – Kehlani
- Saturday Night – P.J. Morton
- To Whom This May Concern – Jill Scott
Rap
27. Best Rap Performance
- “Good Flirts” – Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd
- “Errtime” – Cardi B
- “Run It Back!!” – De La Soul featuring Nas
- “Let ‘Em Know” – T.I.
- “Body” – Don Toliver
28. Best Melodic Rap Performance
- “This Woman” – Busta Rhymes and J Dilla featuring D’Angelo
- “Safe” – Cardi B featuring Kehlani
- “Girl, Get Up.” – Doechii featuring SZA
- “E85” – Don Toliver
- “Watching Us” – Wale featuring Leon Thomas
29. Best Rap Song
- “E85” – Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster and Caleb Toliver, songwriters
- “Errtime” – Matthew Allen Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed and Jordan Thorpe, songwriters
- “Girl, Get Up.” – Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, songwriters
- “Let ‘Em Know” – T.I. and Pharrell Williams, songwriters
- “Spend Dat” – Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds and Anthony Germaine White, songwriters
30. Best Rap Album
- Dillagence II – Busta Rhymes and J Dilla
- Am I the Drama? – Cardi B
- God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops – Rapsody
- Octane – Don Toliver
- Everything Is a Lot – Wale
- Bully (Deluxe) – Kanye West (Ye)
31. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- Black Shaman Strikes Back – Marc Marcel
- The Color of Rain – Aja Monet
- A Hero and a Villain – Mad Skillz
- How Love Grows – JWalt and Claydough
- Leap Life – Saul Williams
Jazz
32. Best Jazz Performance
- “In Walked Bud” – Jon Batiste
- “Good Life — Tamron Hall Main Title Theme” – The Baylor Project
- “Sophisticated Lady” – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley
- “The Lady Is a Tramp” – Deborah Silver and Diane Schuur
- “I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)” – Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman and Dan Pugach
33. Best Jazz Vocal Album
- For Dinah – Ledisi
- The Wise Ones – Gretchen Parlato
- Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center – Catherine Russell
- With Every Breath I Take – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley
- The Devil I Knew – Nicole Zuraitis
34. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Monk Movements – Jon Batiste
- We Dream – Lakecia Benjamin
- Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live) – Chick Corea
- Leave That in There – Sullivan Fortner
- Side-Eye III+ – Pat Metheny
35. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live) – Alex Conde
- In the Brass Palace – Kurt Elling and WDR Big Band
- Jim McNeely Expeditions – Frankfurt Radio Big Band and Jim McNeely
- 25 Years of Phatness – Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- Oracles – Helen Sung Big Band and Helen Sung
36. Best Latin Jazz Album
- Filin – Melissa Aldana
- Ao Vivo (Live) – Eliane Elias
- Monk Con Clave – Carlos Henriquez featuring Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch and Robert Rodriguez
- Gonzalo Plays Pino – Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3 – Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo
37. Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Trip the Night Fantastic – Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science
- Who Asked? – Domi and JD Beck
- Purpose – Terrace Martin and Marcus Gilmore
- Oh Snap – Cécile McLorin Salvant
- Fathers – Nate Smith, Kiefer, Cartoons and Kenny Beats
Traditional pop and instrumental music
38. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance
- “A Couple Minutes” – Olivia Dean
- “For Good” – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
- “Madwoman” – Laufey
- “I Hate the Way I Look Today.” – Raye
- “All That’s Left” – Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman
39. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Good Grief – Sara Bareilles
- The Boys of Dungeon Lane – Paul McCartney
- Better Broken – Sarah McLachlan
- An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios – Leslie Odom Jr.
- Whatever’s Clever! – Charlie Puth
40. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Monk Meditations – Jon Batiste
- Lullaby for the Lost – Donny McCaslin
- A Six String Odyssey – Six String Symphony
- Somni – Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley
- Barcode – Ben Wendel
41. Best Musical Theater Album
- Chess the Musical – 2025 Broadway cast
- The Lost Boys – Original Broadway cast
- Ragtime – 2025 Broadway cast
- Schmigadoon! – Original Broadway company
- Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) – Original Broadway cast
Country and American roots music
42. Best Country Solo Performance
- “The Whole World” – Vince Gill
- “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
- “Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves
- “Can’t Sit Still” – Lainey Wilson
- “Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.
43. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- “Butterfly” – Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton
- “Here” – Mumford and Sons featuring Chris Stapleton
- “Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert
- “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” – Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire
- “Phone, Keys, Wallet” – Lainey Wilson and John Mayer
44. Best Country Song
- “Beautiful Things” – Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington and Megan Moroney, songwriters
- “Choosin’ Texas” – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor, songwriters
- “Dry Spell” – Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters
- “Hardwired” – Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert and Stephen Wilson Jr., songwriters
- “Phone, Keys, Wallet” – Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson, songwriters
45. Best Traditional Country Album
- Clovis – Charley Crockett
- 50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline – Vince Gill
- Banks of the Trinity – Cody Johnson
- Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle – Willie Nelson
- Once Upon a Second Time Around – Charlie Worsham
46. Best Contemporary Country Album
- Mount Pleasant – Kelsea Ballerini
- Cherry Valley – Carter Faith
- Dandelion – Ella Langley
- Cloud 9 – Megan Moroney
- Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves
47. Best American Roots Performance
- “Still Crying” – Sara Bareilles
- “You Without Me” – Brandi Carlile
- “Coyote” – Chuck Leah
- “Human Mind” – Mavis Staples
- “No Kings” – Jesse Welles featuring Joan Baez
48. Best Americana Performance
- “Heartland” – Sara Bareilles
- “Returning to Myself” – Brandi Carlile
- “Sad and Beautiful World” – Mavis Staples
- “Mill Town Flood” – Billy Strings
- “Masks Off” – Jesse Welles
49. Best American Roots Song
- “Masks Off” – Jesse Welles, songwriter
- “My Full Name” – Madison Cunningham, songwriter
- “Returning to Myself” – Brandi Carlile, songwriter
- “Tennessee Sunshine” – Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin and Grant Maloy Smith, songwriters
- “Waist Deep” – Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg and Brittany Howard, songwriters
50. Best Americana Album
- Returning to Myself – Brandi Carlile
- Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples
- Future Soul – Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Masks Off – Jesse Welles
- World’s Gone Wrong – Lucinda Williams
51. Best Bluegrass Album
- Rattlin’ Bones – Bronwyn
- Safe, Sensible and Sane – Alison Brown and Steve Martin
- Bluegrass Women – Lindsay Lou
- So Much For Goodbyes – Billy Strings
- Earl Jam 2 – Tony Trischka
52. Best Traditional Blues Album
- Zyedeco Trailrides and Southern Soul – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul featuring Mr. Sipp
- B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 – Joe Bonamassa
- Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience – Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra and Martin Gellner
- Blues Now – GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite
- Slideways – Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials
53. Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Alive! (Live) – Fantastic Negrito
- Paper Doll (Live) – Samantha Fish
- Just Say Yes – Ruthie Foster
- Hard Road – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- The Breakdown – Keb’ Mo’
54. Best Traditional Folk Album
- The Fiddle and the Drum – Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck
- North Node – Natalie and Brittany Haas
- The Fiddle Funnel Sessions – E J Ouelette
- Together Again – Tom Paxton and John McCutcheon
- Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025) – Jesse Welles
55. Best Contemporary Folk Album
- Le Sigh – Kris Angelis
- Ace – Madison Cunningham
- The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs – Noah Kahan
- Lost Cause Lover Fool – The Milk Carton Kids
- Bloodline – Mon Rovîa
56. Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Louisiana Love – Robin Barnes
- Live at Tipitina’s 2025 – Dumpstaphunk
- This Village – Ranky Tanky
- Ain’t No Dying – The Rumble featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
- Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem – Tongva Ensemble featuring Connor Chee and Geneviève Gros-Louis
Gospel and Christian music
57. Best Gospel Performance/Song
- “Thank You for Everything” – Kirk Franklin and Karen Clark Sheard; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
- “Watches Over Me” – Cory Henry featuring Hezekiah Walker and the Brent Fischer Orchestra; Cory Henry, songwriter
- “Promises, 2.0” – Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers
- “Mercy” – P.J. Morton; P.J. Morton, songwriter
- “At the Cross” – Cece Winans
58. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- “God I’m Just Grateful” – Elevation Worship and Chandler Moore
- “Ale-Luya Medley” – Israel and New Breed
- “The Jesus I Know Now” – Brandon Lake and Lainey Wilson
- “Living Water” – Lecrae
- “Left It in the River” – Jamie MacDonald
- “Worthy of it All (Worthy)” – Cece Winans
59. Best Gospel Album
- Devotion – Cory Henry
- Revival: Live in Dallas – Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers
- Closer (Live in Chicago) – Jonathan McReynolds
- Sunday Morning – P.J. Morton
- The Hymns – Cece Winans
60. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Shiloh – Doe
- Coritos Vol. 2 – Israel and New Breed
- King of Hearts — In the Room! – Brandon Lake
- Jamie MacDonald – Jamie MacDonald
- Breathe on It – Tauren Wells
61. Best Roots Gospel Album
- Through the Fire – Jason Crabb
- On a Different Note – Tim Lovelace
- Light. Hope. Faith. – Cara Paige
- A Fireside Christmas – Karen Peck and New River
- Rise and Shine – Sunday Drive
Latin music
62. Best Latin Song
- “Ahí” – Aubrey Drake Graham, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno and Daniel Echavarría Oviedo, songwriters
- “¿Cómo Se Ama?” – Jorge Drexler, songwriter
- “Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día” – Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Marin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, Vicente Jimenez “Vibarco” and Federico Vindver, songwriters
- “La Perla” – Noah Goldstein, David Rodriguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Ryan Tedder and Dylan Wiggins, songwriters
- “Niño” – Santiago Alvarado, Mario del Transito Cocomarola, Camilo Joaquín Villarruel, Gregorio Armando Reinaldo Nelli and Santiago Ruiz, songwriters
63. Best Latin Pop Album
- No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto – Karol G
- Femme Fatale – Mon Laferte
- Muda – Carín León
- Dónde es el After? – Rawayana
- Bendito Verano – Elena Rose
64. Best Música Urbana Album
- Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 – Rauw Alejandro
- Omerta – J Balvin and Ryan Castro
- Hopi Sendé – Ryan Castro
- Omakase – Alvaro Diaz
- El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid Vs. Ferxxo – Feid
- Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout – Young Miko
65. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Free Spirits – Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso
- Taracá – Jorge Drexler
- La Vida Era Más Corta – Milo J
- Juanesteban – Juanes
- Shine – Fito Paez
66. Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar – Grupo Frontera
- Aunque Me Duela – Lupita Infante
- La Madrina – Mari Nobre
- Dinastía (Deluxe) – Peso Pluma and Tito Double P
- ¡Vida México! – Carlos Rivera
67. Best Tropical Latin Album
- País Portatil – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orquesta
- El Alma en Clave – Luis Enrique
- Antes Que el Tiempo Se Vaya – Fonseca
- Más que Palabras – Grupo Niche
- El último Disco Vol. 1 – Carlos Vives
Global music and African music
68. Best Global Music Performance
- “Varyvaaiy” – Devan Ekambram featuring Susha
- “Una Flor en Cada Estrella” – Kerreke, Mireya and Alex E. Chávez
- “Bando (Orchestral)” – Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo
- “Porcelana” – Rosalía and Dougie F
- “Dai Dai” – Shakira and Burna Boy
69. Best African Music Performance
- “Gratitude” – Asake
- “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” – Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr
- “No Tradition, No Africa” – King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni
- “Big Daddy” – Tems
- “Jogodo” – Wizkid and Asake
70. Best Global Music Album
- Equilibrivm – Anitta
- Oriadé – Davido
- Hope!! – Angélique Kidjo
- Starrgirl – Ayra Starr
- Love Is a Kingdom – Tems
71. Best Reggae Album
- Too Too Bad – Buju Banton
- Exile – Chronixx
- Brightside – Ziggy Marley
- The Art of Acceptance – Proteje
- Supernova – Runkis
- Lottery – Shaggy
72. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
- Night Music – Vicente Avella
- Balance – Paul Avgerinos
- Liminal – Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe
- Unspoken Psalms – Chris Redding
- Tantrika – White Sun
Children’s music, comedy and spoken recordings
73. Best Children’s Music Album
- All in Good Time – Snooknuk
- Hasta La Vista…Baby – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
- Little Birdie’s Big Symphony – Scott and Mark Hoying
- Magnificent – Lachi
- Starchild, Vol. 1 – Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
74. Best Comedy Album
- Good Girl – Nikki Glaser
- Joy in the Trenches – Trevor Noah
- Legacy – Wanda Sykes
- 100 Sound Effects – Fred Armisen
- Take a Banana for the Ride – Jeff Ross
- The Unstoppable – Dave Chappelle
75. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Future Boy – Michael J. Fox
- The Look – Michelle Obama
- The Man on the Run – Paul McCartney and Morgan Neville
- Remix Meditation – Lil Jon
- Star of the Show: My Life on Stage – Dolly Parton
- Vagabond: A Memoir – Tim Curry
Soundtracks and visual media
76. Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Various artistes
- Stranger Things, Season 5 – Various artistes
- Wicked for Good – Various artistes
- The Wizard of Oz at Sphere – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
- Wuthering Heights – Charli XCX
77. Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
- The Odyssey – Ludwig Göransson, composer
- One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood, composer
- Project Hail Mary – Daniel Pemberton, composer
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Ludwig Göransson, composer
- Widow’s Bay – David Fleming, composer
78. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — From the Ashes – John Paesano, composer
- 007: First Light – Joe Henson and Alexis Leon Smith, composers
- Ghost of Yōtei – Toma Otowa, composer
- Marvel’s Wolverine – David Fleming, composer
- Star Wars: Zero Company – Gordy Haab, composer
79. Best Song Written for Visual Media
- “House” (from Wuthering Heights) – John Cale and Charli XCX, songwriters
- “I Knew It, I Knew You” (from Toy Story 5) – Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters
- “Need Someone” (from The Pitt) – Andrew Bird, songwriter
- “No Place Like Home” (from Wicked: For Good) – Stephen Schwartz, songwriter
- “Runway” (from The Devil Wears Prada 2) – Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt, songwriters
80. Best Music Video
- “Lost Boys” – Phoebe Bridgers; Lance Oppenheim and Pablo Rochat, video directors
- “Storm” – Gener8ion and Yung Lean; Romain Gavras, video director
- “Hate That I Made You Love Me” – Ariana Grande; Christian Breslauer, video director
- “Click Clack Symphony” – Raye featuring Hans Zimmer; Dave Meyers, video director
- “Berghain” – Rosalía featuring Björk and Yves Tumor; Nicholas Mendez, video director
81. Best Music Film
- To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World – Earth, Wind and Fire
- Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live – Billie Eilish
- Man on the Run – Paul McCartney
- Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert – Elvis Presley
- Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery — The Untold Story – Various artistes
Packaging, album notes and engineering
82. Best Recording Package
- Coloring Book – Alec Longstrech and Joe Spinelli, art directors
- Horizons/West – Jordan Butcher, art director
- If You Can Hold Your Breath – Farbod Kokabi, art director
- Nothing’s About to Happen to Me – Mary Banas, Marc Burkhardt and Mitski Miyawaki, art directors
- Power to the People – Simon Hilton, Liz Hirsch and Sean Ono, art directors
83. Best Album Cover
- God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops – Patso Dimitrov and Darin Gilliam, art directors
- Sad and Beautiful World – Lauren N. Bailey, Trevor Hernandez and Elizabeth de la Piedra, art directors
- This Mirror Weighs a Ton – Nick Steinhardt and Addie Wagenknecht, art directors
- West End Girl – Leith Clark and Nieves González, art directors
- What Happened to the Streets? – Tina Ibañez, art director
84. Best Album Notes
- Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues and Zydeco – Adam Machado
- Guglielmi: Amalia E Carlo (Live) – Mitchell Hutchings
- Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings – Dominic Fyfe
- Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues, the Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928 – David Sager
- Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn and Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition) – Andrew Sandoval
85. Best Historical Album
- The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through the Open Window, 1956-1963 – Steve Berkowitz and Sean Wilentz, compilation producers
- Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set – Scott Wenzell, compilation producer
- Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues and Zydeco – Adam Machado, compilation producer
- Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues, the Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928 – Lars Edegran, compilation producer
- Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991 – Adam Domagala, compilation producer
86. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- The Art of Loving – Julian Bunetta, Austin Christy, Dan Ewins, Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes, Zach Nahome, John Ryan, Jan Trafas, Max Wolfgang and Matt Zara, engineers
- Lux (Complete Works) – Daniely Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Nigel Godrich, Tristan Hoogland, Mike Larson, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, Joaquim Monte, Alberto Pérez, Billy Ray, David Rodriguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson and Harry Wilson, engineers
- Middle of Nowhere – Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder and Mike Stankiewicz, engineers
- Nine Inch Noize – Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, engineers
- The Thread – Joe Dougherty, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller and Willow Smith, engineers
87. Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Akiho: Beneath Lighter Coffers and Concerto for Steel Pans and Orchestra – Mark Donahue, engineer
- Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”; Simon; Four Black American Dances – Mark Donahue, engineer
- Mahler: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection” – Jon Johannsen, Jason O’Connell and Mark Willsher, engineers
- Puts: Emily — No Prisoner Be – Silas Brown, engineer
- Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light – Silas Brown, Wellington Gordon, Charles Mueller, Doron Schachter, Ryan Streber and Mike Tierney, engineers
- Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine – Ginta Norvila, engineer
88. Producer of the Year, Classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Silas Brown
- Dimitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Dirk Sobotka
89. Best Immersive Audio Album
- Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition) – Greg Penny
- Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack) – Eric Schilling
- The Grotesque and the Sublime – Daniel Shores
- One Size Fits All – Karma Auger and Erich Gobel
- Petal – John Hanes
Classical music
90. Best Instrumental Composition
- “Epilogue” – JD Beck, Noé Degalle and Domi Louna, composers
- “Found in a Frozen Fog” – Chris Eldridge, Brittany Haas, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny and Chris Thile, composers
- “King of Coins” – Arkai and Lindsay Stirling, composers
- “Listen… (From ‘Disclosure Day’)” – John Williams, composer
- “Solace (Compassion)” – Kathryn Bostic, composer
91. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- “Blackbird” – Ben Bram and Blake Farfan, arrangers
- “Olha Maria” – Ben Wendel, arranger
- “Overjoyed (Live)” – Chick Corea, arranger
- “Radio Newsreel” – John Powell, arranger
- “Sir Duke” – Michael Mayo, arranger
92. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- “Click Clack Symphony” – Hendric Buenck, Russell Emanuel, Rachel Keen, Mike Sabath and Hans Zimmer, arrangers
- “The Governor’s Waltz” – Phoebe Bridgers, Christian Lee Hutson, Rob Moose and Caroline Shaw, arrangers
- “Moon River” – Nan Schwartz, arranger
- “Send in the Clowns” – Darcy James Argue, arranger
- “Shrink to Fantasy” – Chris Greatti and Zach Tenorio, arrangers
- “Small Eyes” – JD Beck, Noé Degalle and Domi Louna, arrangers
93. Best Orchestral Performance
- “An American Dream?” – Barbara Hannigan, conductor
- “Clyne: Color Field” – Marin Alsop, conductor
- “Cuong: Orbital” – David Alan Miller, conductor
- “John Williams and ‘The President’s Own,’ Vol. 3” – John Williams, conductor
- “Pájaros Mágicos” – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
94. Best Opera Recording
- Barber: Vanessa – Gianandrea Noseda, conductor
- Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor
- Davis: The Central Park Five – Anthony Parnther, conductor
- Little: What Belongs to You – Alan Pierson, conductor
- Mazzoli: Breaking the Waves – Patrick Summers, conductor
95. Best Choral Performance
- Hearn: Farming – Donald Nally, conductor
- Here I Am – Eric Holtan, conductor
- Hopkins: My Fatherland – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
- Talbot: Piedra de Sol (Sunstone) – Craig Hella Johnson, conductor
- Yee: Trans Requiem – Melissa Attebury, conductor
96. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Bridgetower Project — Beethoven – Florence Price, Paquito D’Rivera, Ilya Kaler and Rasa Vitauskaite
- In Her Hands – Neave Trio
- Kouyoumdjian: Paper Pianos – Alan Pierson and Alarm Will Sound
- Puts: Emily — No Prisoner Be – Joyce DiDonato and Time for Three
- Rhythm Nation – Publiquartet
97. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers and Concerto for Steel Pans and Orchestra – Andy Akiho; David Danzmayr, conductor
- Cuong: Re(new)al – Sandbox Percussion; David Alan Miller, conductor
- Rubinstein: Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4 – Han Chen
- Stewart: 24 American Caprices – Curtis Stewart
- Thompson: Breathe/Burn: an Elegy – Yo-Yo Ma; Michael Stern, conductor
98. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Lamenting Earth – Nicholas Phan, soloist; Myra Huang, pianist; Jasper String Quartet
- Legends: Rebellion – Laura Strickling, soloist; Joy Schreier, pianist
- The Living Spiritual – Kenneth Overton, soloist; Elizabeth Hill, pianist
- Over My Head – John Holiday, soloist; Kevin Miller, pianist
- Solitude – Reginald Mobley, soloist; Brandon J. Acker and Douglas Balliett
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