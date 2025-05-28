FULL CAST: ‘The White Lotus’ creator Mike White returns to ‘Survivor’ for 50th season

Emmy Award-winning, The White Lotus creator, Mike White is stepping back into the world of tribal councils and immunity idols as he returns to CBS’s Survivor for its milestone 50th season.

White’s second-place finish in Season 37 helped catapult him to Hollywood stardom, and now he’s heading back to the beach as part of a highly anticipated all-returnee cast.

White headlines a group of 24 former contestants chosen from 19 previous seasons of the reality competition, host Jeff Probst announced Wednesday on CBS Mornings.

The landmark season will also include two players from the upcoming Season 49, which is scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2025.

Among the returning players are recent standouts Dee Valladares, winner of Season 45, and Charlie Davis from Season 46.

Long-absent fan favorites like Colby Donaldson and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick will also return to the game.

Donaldson previously competed in Seasons 2, 8, and 20, while LaGrossa Kendrick appeared in Seasons 10, 11, and 20.

Survivor first aired in May 2000 and has since become one of the longest-running reality competition shows in television history. The 50th season is slated to air in spring 2026 on CBS.

Complete “Survivor” Season 50 Cast

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty: Seasons 1 (Borneo), 8 (All-Stars)



Colby Donaldson: Seasons 2 (The Australian Outback), 8 (All-Stars), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains)



Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick: Seasons 10 (Palau), 11 (Guatemala), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains)



Cirie Fields: Seasons 12 (Panama–Exile Island), 16 (Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), 34 (Game Changers)



Ozzy Lusth: Seasons 13 (Cook Islands), 16 (Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites), 23 (South Pacific), 34 (Game Changers)



Benjamin “Coach” Wade: Seasons 18 (Tocantins – The Brazilian Highlands), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), 23 (South Pacific)



Aubry Bracco: Seasons 32 (Kaôh Rōng – Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty), 34 (Game Changers), 38 (Edge of Extinction)



Chrissy Hofbeck: Season 35 (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)



Christian Hubicki: Season 37 (David vs. Goliath)



Angelina Keeley: Season 37 (David vs. Goliath)



Mike White: Season 37 (David vs. Goliath)



Rick Devens: Season 38 (Edge of Extinction)



Jonathan Young: Season 42



Dee Valladares: Season 45 winner



Emily Flippen: Season 45



Q Burdette: Season 46



Tiffany Ervin: Season 46



Charlie Davis: Season 46



Genevieve Mushaluk: Season 47



Kamilla Karthigesu: Season 48



Kyle Fraser: Season 48 winner



Joseph Hunter: Season 48



Player #1 from Season 49 (premiering Fall 2025)

Player #2 from Season 49 (premiering Fall 2025)

