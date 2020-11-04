Fulfill purpose with your voice, skills —Ogunleye tells girls

The girl-child has been called upon to see purpose as a continuum which is embedded into various seasons of their life.

The call was made by a life coach and the author of Prayed up, Mrs. Ebahi-Tayo Ogunleye during a zoom conference organised by Gloria Oladeji, founder, The Girl Child Development Hub (GCDH) to commemorate the year 2020 International Day of the Girl-Child.

Ogunleye stated that: “We don’t just know our purpose once and for all. It comes in chapters and God moves us from one page to another till we fulfil it till the end.

“In other words, we should find each stage of our life as a time to fulfill purpose with our voice and skills.”

She encouraged ladies who are skilled and talented in different areas to structure and organize their activities in order to maximize their potentials and avoid getting worn out.

Speaking on the topic: Understanding your self-worth as a lady, the Chief Executive Officer, Datina Designs, Mrs Atinke Smith stated that several young ladies struggle with self-worth, an ingredient which she said is needed to go far in life.

She therefore urged the participants not to look down on themselves for any reason but to believe in themselves because they are unique.

She opined that self-worth is needed to voice out just as the theme for the year says “My voice, our Equal future, ” adding that self-worth comes with discovery of one’s voice and journey.

“ It also comes with self-confidence and self-awareness which helps one to be aware of their passion and talent.

“As a lady, you preserve yourself for the special day with the special man because you understand your self-worth. You won’t allow every guy/man that comes in contact with you take a share of your dignity.”

She went further to discuss signs of low self-esteem which include: feeling of inadequacy, negative feelings about themselves, inability to believe in compliments made by others.

She therefore urged ladies to start feeling good about themselves, to believe in their abilities and ideas, to focus on and magnify their strengths, to reach out for help when needed and never to compare themselves with others.

“Embrace growth mindset, invest in your spirit, mind and body, never settle for less and develop self- confidence.

“Finally, look out for mentors that can be of help. Be teachable and honour your mentors.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.