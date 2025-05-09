Fulanis, not my people, are the ones rustling one another’s cows —Plateau’s Gashish district head, Professor Nuhu

•Says, ‘Situation in Plateau State is one of deliberate land grabbing’

The Gwom Rwei of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Da Professor Dangata Nuhu, speaks with ISAAC SHOBAYO on the activities of Fulani terrorists in his domain, which have led to loss of lives, land grabbing and other atrocities.

In your address during the assessment visit of the Commander, Operation Safe Haven, to your domain, you claimed that quite a number of villages under your jurisdiction are being occupied by terrorists. How many are they?

Thirty-five villages have already been displaced, and Fulani militias have taken over these villages. Some are occupying houses deserted by the natives. Our people want to return, but the Fulani will not allow them. I have lost many of my subjects due to hunger, sickness and other terrible conditions resulting from their displacement and lack of livelihood. These militias often intimidate them by attacking other areas to instill fear. Anyone who speaks out becomes the next target.

Just recently, a Fulani man began building a permanent structure on a piece of land belonging to one of our boys. The boy protested. Last Sunday, when they couldn’t find him, they attacked innocent people nearby, killing three and injuring another three, who are now in the hospital. The situation in Gashish and other parts of Plateau State is one of deliberate land grabbing. We are calling for immediate intervention. We have been suffering this since 2011.

You say this started in 2011. What has the government been doing? Why haven’t you taken your complaints to the appropriate authorities?

We have complained several times. Security agencies do arrest these perpetrators, but soon after, you see them again, brazenly boasting and threatening to unleash mayhem. They act as though they are untouchable. Sometimes, security agencies try their best. For example, some illegal buildings were recently demolished—structures forcefully built by these people. They need to be questioned.

There are places harboring terrorists, like a location called Dogo Market. People were brought there from other parts of the country. That market should be cleared because it’s a threat not only to Gashish but to the entire local government. Other locations are also being occupied. The security agencies should help reclaim our land because our people want to return.

The common saying from security agencies and government is, “When you see something, say something.” Did you report to the appropriate authorities?

Yes, the security agencies are aware of the occupation. We’ve made numerous complaints. This situation is not new to those responsible for action. I have personally engaged them, but there has been no response.

How do they infiltrate these communities?

They come, attack, and chase people away. They have informants. In fact, they are even allocating land to themselves without any legal authority.

This is the farming season, and most of your people are predominantly farmers. How are they going to survive outside their communities?

Many have been displaced from their farms. There are also instances where crops almost ready for harvest were destroyed by these militias—many times, they even set the farms on fire. Last year, they burned a large quantity of harvested asha (a local crop). Our people want to return and farm because they have no other means of livelihood. That is why I mentioned earlier that some are dying of hunger and diseases.

There’s an allegation of cattle rustling by the Fulani, which is said to be one of the major causes of the killings…

Ask them if anyone has ever rustled their cows in Gashish. There is no history of cattle rustling in my community or its environs. They know who their children are; they are rustling one another’s cows. The issue here is land grabbing, not cattle rustling. That has never been the case in Gashish.

These attackers want to drive us off our land. Most of the areas they are targeting—especially Gashish—are very fertile for farming. Secondly, some of these places contain mineral resources. Much of the tin mining happening is in Gashish. They’ve studied the maps from the Federal Ministry of Mines and know which areas are rich in minerals.

Recently, I heard of a Fulani man claiming to be Gwom Chomo, meaning Seriki Yaki. He has chased people away and now claims to be the rightful owner of the land—even collecting taxes from miners. They are enriching themselves through mining. I sent a ward head to stop illegal mining, but the miners claimed they didn’t know anyone called Seriki. I also contacted the FOB commander to intervene, but nothing was done. If I push too hard, I’ll be targeted again because I am vulnerable—I don’t move with security.

Are you saying these people now collect taxes from miners?

Yes, they do. They are collecting royalties without our knowledge or consent.

Some people are of the opinion that what is going on is a farmers-herders clash.

There is nothing like that. The rains have just started. Who has a farm at this time? What exactly is the evidence of a farmers-herders clash? The only known cause of the latest attack was a young man who refused to give up his land to a Fulani man. That’s what triggered the violence.

Here in Gashish, our situation is different. What we are facing is not a clash between farmers and herders—it’s land grabbing.

If your people eventually return to their ancestral lands, what measures are you putting in place to protect yourselves and secure your farms?

A mobile police barrack was built in Gashish. We’ve pleaded with the government and the State Commissioner of Police. They’ve drafted some personnel there. We’re awaiting the full operationalization of the barracks. Based on what I heard, the Inspector General of Police is expected to visit Gashish to commission it. Our prayer is to have an uninterrupted farming season. But people are still afraid, especially after last Sunday’s killings.

Can you quantify what your communities have lost so far?

We have documented everything in detail, village by village. If you want to see it, I can give it to you to read. We’ve lost so much. Some of our people who were doing dry-season farming have been forced out. If you see them today, you’d pity them—many have become gatemen in nearby cities just to feed their families. I cannot quantify our losses; they are immense.

The state government recently suspended mining activities across the state, but you claim illegal mining continues in your domain, especially by Fulani militias. Have you notified the government?

Yes, but the type of mining they are doing isn’t with excavators. They use simple tools like paddocks. That’s the kind of mining going on in Gashish. I don’t understand why the security agencies are looking the other way.