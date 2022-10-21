Fulani residents in Edo community stage protest at NHRC

A group of Fulani community residents in Edo State staged a protest in front of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Abuja, demanding the protection of their lives and their cattle in the state.

A statement titled, ‘Letter of Demand by Fulani people Residing in Edo state’ which it circulated to newsmen at the protesting ground, stated, ‘’We call on the federal government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the government of Edo state, the Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives, the DSS, NSCDC, the media and all well-meaning Nigerians to come to our rescue by protecting us from criminals and vigilantes in Edo state.”

The community who spoke through the secretary of the group, Idris Adamu Saidu, said they are law-abiding citizens of Nigeria residing in Edo state but are being treated as though they are not Nigerians.

He explained that the group is a coalition of Fulani communities in Edo state where they live and do business.

The group alleged that though, they are law-abiding people who love peace and co-existence, they have suffered at the hands of vigilante groups operating in the state.

It further alleged that it has lost life and property through the activities of the vigilante group and called on the Federal Government, the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to protect them.

It further alleged that vigilantes in Edo killed members of their community just as their cows were also killed and no action was taken by the concerned authorities.

