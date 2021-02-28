Fulani Republic of Bandits

HOW fast a country can degenerate into a failed republic is presently playing out in Nigeria such that it is tottering towards the edge, unhinged in the hands of leaders who are prepared to do it in in an unapologetic manner.The same people who were promoting change 6 years ago and their counterparts under the umbrella and their soulmates who were pretending to be clergy all out now with their daggers drawn under the same civilization to murder the country as fast as they could and unless the enlightened world rises in its self- interest ,it might be too late to safe Nigeria from one of the worst cataclysms that the world would have witnessed in recent times .

I spoke with the envoy of a super country a few days ago with my brother and colleague, Bashorun Akin Osuntokun and he was tongue-tied of the prospect of one million Nigerians they cannot turn back at their border posts if it gets to midnight in the evil recipe the enemies of Nigeria are brewing.

When a country reaches a point when a state governor like Nasir el-Rufai announces openly that he had to go and pay foreign Fulanis who were coming to revenge the killing of their cows in Kaduna with human deaths because he is a Fulani like them, then the country should be aware that trouble is already at its door. More so, the same character announced to international observers on the eve of elections that the forces he represents would send them back to their countries in body bags if they interfered in Nigerian elections.

In its special season of malady, Pieter Botha in South Africa made a demonic declaration that caught special attention of our Fela Anikulapo Kuti in ‘Beasts of no nation’ which should be the special anthem for the Fulani brotherhood that is disturbing the peace of Nigeria today and are fully lined behind their Boko Haram boys who have ensured that they seize the peace of Nigeria, more or less saying “this uprising will bring out the beasts in us”.

Even the most fanatical of Muhammadu Buhari‘s supporters when he was gunning for the top job in Nigeria in 2015, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was quoted by Wikileaks to have predicted in a leak with diplomats that the man would end Nigeria if he had the opportunity to lead it.

“Muhammadu Buhari is an agent of destabilisation, ethnic bigot, and religious fanatic who, if given the chance, would ensure the disintegration of the country. His ethnocentrism would jeopardise Nigeria’s national unity.”

The man ate the words when personal ambition made entraining Buhari as president the only seeming route to realisation of power .

He has even denied ever making the statement in appeasement of the god in the villa in some possible pacification towards the illusion of 2023. But the internet keeps all the records intact except you don’t allow your tongues to spew them .

One other revelation of this evil season unfolding in Nigeria has been hiding under the umbrella but with a very warped thinking like his troublers of Nigeria waving the brooms.His name is Isa Yuguda who was governor of Bauchi state. He has been a prominent defender of Fulani atrocities of late including their rights to use illegall AK-47s “to defend themselves” and harass the rest of us. Isa Yuguda alleged that the Fulani people have been neglected and treated poorly in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists in Bauchi on Monday, February 22, Isa Yuguda said: “I think the cattle rearers who have been herding for the past 200 years all over the country cannot just wake up in the morning and all of a sudden become AK-47 killers.

“And most importantly, the neglect of the Fulani, especially the cattle rearers who are presently giving Nigeria a minimum of one million cattle every day to slaughter and take as beef, their treatment by the Nigerian people have been most unfair.

“Most unfair in the sense that, at the time when Lord Luggard finished conquering Northern Nigeria, they were the only source of revenue. They provided the revenue that jumpstarted development in terms of monopolising infrastructure in the North including Benue State where they have been chased out now.

“They are pastoralists, they are people who provide beef for the country and you can see them as agricultural ventures or animal husbandry.

“There have been billions and trillions of investments in agriculture, in the forms of subsidies for fertilizers and so on. Have you ever heard the Federal Government subsidizing pastoralism?

“What I am saying, in essence, is that the Nigerian state has not been fair to these people. The mindset, especially down South, is that the Fulanis are gun-carrying people. There has been a clamour by senior citizens of this country that we should carry weapons but Governor Mohammed (Bauchi governor) made a remark to that effect, everybody was sentimental.

“When a senior elder statement said we should carry guns, where were you guys? Nobody wrote about it until Governor Mohammed spoke about it. These people deserve the right to defend themselves, let us stop being sentimental for God sake.”

The statement by Bala Mohammed that Yuguda was making reference to is the one he made on Thursday, February 11, that herdsmen need the AK-47 they carry to protect themselves since the government won’t protect them .

His successor, Bala Mohammed has received sufficient flaks from Governor Akereldolu of Ondo State and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

Bala Mohammed has received sufficient flaks from two correct-headed governors, Akeredolu and Ortom. They have given Bala Mohammed all he needs in response.

Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has lambasted the Bauch State governor, Bala Mohammed, for justifying Fulani herdsmen carrying guns. Akeredolu described his counterpart governor as an anarchist. Speaking in Akure, the Ondo state governor through his information and Orientation commissioner, Donald Ojogo said: “We read with dismay, the outburst in the purported statement by the Bauchi State governor. We are persuaded to believe he didn’t make that statement.

“If indeed he made that statement and owns up to its contents, it then means that the Bauchi State government has declared on behalf of the Federal Government, an executive order which now allows all Nigerians, herdsmen inclusive, to carry prohibited firearms like assault rifles for self-defence.

“That is exactly what the governor has done and displayed by his conduct which brazenly depicts that whether other Nigerians like it or not, herdsmen must carry AK-47 for self-defence while other non-Fulani herdsmen must remain unarmed to be perpetual victims of arms wielding bandits.

“By that statement, the governor has in one breath, agreed that indeed Fulani herdsmen carry AK-47 and at the same time encourages all to do likewise.

“The Bauchi governor has by his conduct and attitude, ushered us into the next level on the path to anarchy.

“He’s not fit for public office persons of such ‘impunious’ disposition and character is not fit for public office.

“As long as Nigeria’s consideration remains unchanged, it is still unlawful for any unathourised persons to carry prohibited arms.

“The statement is most despicable, highly recommended for the dust bin of careless talks.

Benue State governor, Samuel Orton, has equally described as shocking and disappointing the statement of Mohammed.

Ortom noted that “it was shocking that a fellow governor who took the oath to protect and preserve the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria took the lead in violating provisions of the same constitution by calling for lawlessness. According to him “the most shocking part of Governor Bala Mohammed’s statement was where he defended herdsmen for bearing arms saying they have no option than to carry AK-47 because the society and the government are not protecting them.

Ortom added that: “l wonder which section of the law the Bauchi State governor cited to support herdsmen’s free movement around the country with sophisticated weapons.”

The most troubling of these northern troublers has been Sheikh Gumi who crept in under religion to inflict the most damaging blows on Nigeria on behalf of Fulani bandits .

In one of his beatifications of bandits and big assault on the sensibility of us no-bandit Nigerians, the cleric said of his session with them in the bush:

“When I listened to them, I found out that it is a simple case of criminality which turned into banditry, which turned into ethnic war, and some genocide too behind the scene; people don’t know.

“There is no excuse for any crime; nothing can justify crime. The bandits were forced into criminality.

“I think it is a population that is pushed by circumstances into criminality.

“And this is what we should look at, let’s remove the pressure, let’s remove the things that made them into criminals because we have lived thousands of years without any problems with the nomadic herdsmen. They are peaceful people. But something happened that led them to this.”

According to Gumi, the herdsmen-bandits are engaged in an ethnic war against other peoples, including the sedentary Fulani. The solution, he added, was dialogue.

“It is a complex issue that Nigerians need to understand,” Gumi said.

“The solution is very simple, but it’s not military hardware. The solution is dialogue and teaching.

“These people are acting with natural instincts, not special knowledge. And they don’t have any ambition or anything. They don’t have a vision of the future. They are talking about existence; their livelihood was destroyed because the cattle rustling that was going on for a long time, they are the first victims of it.

“So, we need to investigate how cattle rustling became a big business in Nigeria and how it affected the socio-cultural behaviour of the nomadic Fulani. They were pushed into criminality.”

I am not so sure if people like Gumi are aware they will face Allah some day as he is a God of judgement and not a Muslim or Christian and whatever we humans decide ourselves to be in His name .

Nigeria is presently under the bus and there is nobody locally with responsibility that is ready to pull it out as they have been sold to a sub-national agenda that has no redemptive value but ultimate destruction .It is imaginable if non-bandit Nigerians do rise in number who want to live their civilization if we continued this way .

This bandits republic is not the legacy of Awo,Zik and Balewa who negotiated a federal constitution for us at at independence in their full understanding of our multiplicity .To turn all of us to bandits or people at the mercy of it for a civilization at this stage will be a tall order .They will be repulsive in their graves .

FEEDBACK

Best strategy to fight herdsmen

Sir, I think we have made enough noise about these criminal herdsmen. What we need now is to put in place strategic planning. It is only a fool that will continually be empowering his enemies. By buying and eating herdsmen’s cow meat, we are empowering them. They will continue to migrate to our land in thousands from wherever because of the law of demand and supply. A situation where about 1,000 cattles are being slaughtered daily in Lagos not to talk about other states in the South, definitely more Nigeriens, Malians Guineans and Senegalese Herdsmen will be attracted. Stopping cow meat will cause great havocs to their business. Many will quit while others will be forced to migrate. Sir, when this happens, they will fish out and hand over the criminals among them. However, the greatest problem is if we’re ready to shun beef for a period. Are we ready to eat eba with stew only? If we can decide on this, fish, goat, snail, rabbit and grass cutter farming will all be boosted and most especially, poultry. All these will take just a few months. No one will raise his hand against another and we will be fighting a life battle for our generation. God bless you for your great works. Thanks. Hopefully, I will see my Uncle (Oduco Librarian and OAU PRO)

—Adefisan. Stephen

