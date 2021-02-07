Fulani herdsmen not responsible for school burning in kogi — Govt

Kogi State Government has said that Fulani herdsmen were not responsible for the burning of Government Secondary School Iluke in Kabba/Bunu local government council of the state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications Kingsley Fanwo said the unfortunate burning of Government Secondary School, Iluke Bunu is a thing of concern to the Kogi State Government.

“The State Government frowns at the hasty conclusion that a part of the school was burnt by Fulani herdsmen. Such unconfirmed conclusion could spark tension in the state.

“Our preliminary findings showed that the inferno was as a result of indiscriminate bush burning by unknown persons.

“As we continue to investigate the cause of the inferno, we sue for caution in making statements that can undermine the peaceful coexistence of the people of Kogi State and other ethnic groups in the State

“Kogi State enjoys peaceful coexistence with the Fulani, Bassa, Nupe and other communities living or doing businesses in the State

“The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the Chairman of Kabba/Bunu LGA as well as the State Security Adviser have been charged to unravel the mystery behind the inferno as those responsible, no matter their tribe or position will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Education remains number one on our thematic areas. As a Government, we will resist any form of attack on facilities where we are building the generation-next Kogites that we expect to be sound academically and believe in the unity of our dear nation.

“We sympathise with the Iluke community and all those affected directly and indirectly by the inferno.

“The Executive Governor of Kogi State has directed for the immediate rehabilitation of the school to ensure academic activities are not affected. He has also directed the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to immediately put temporary measures in place to ensure students at the school continue with their education unhindered.

“The people of Kogi State should continue to trust Government to protect them against any form of violence and other crimes.

