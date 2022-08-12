Fulani herdsmen did not kill man in Anambra ― Police

The Anambra State Police Command has debunked media reports that Fulani herdsmen lured a man to the forest and killed him under the guise of selling a cow to him.

Earlier reports had it that three herdsmen were arrested in connection to the murder of the victim simply identified as “Energy.”

A statement made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Friday, said: “the three suspects in custody over this unfortunate incident are neither herdsmen nor from the northern part of the country,” adding that the claim by the online platform “is a mischievous and sensational reaction by the publisher to achieve his selfish desire from the unfortunate incident.

“To set the records straight, on 10/8/2022 at about 6:55 pm, Police operatives arrested one Augustine Ndife, 40years, recovered two empty shells of expended cartridges, two lighters and other incriminating items in Umueri. “The arrest follows the alleged murder of Uchenna Aniebonam, 50 years in a forest at Umueri.

“Preliminary information reveals that the late Uchenna in the company of his two friends came under attack by some persons as they went to buy cows from the dealers in the bush.

“Further Interrogation and investigation by the Police indicted the two friends of the deceased who accompanied him to purchase the cow. They could not provide satisfactory answers on the particular person they have been doing the cow transaction with for the past one month.”

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Command, said “investigation is still ongoing.

“The command, however, sue for calm and described the mendacious publication as unfortunate and one that is capable of misinforming and misleading the general public. The command also warned the originators and peddlers to desist forthwith, as they will not be spared if apprehended.”

