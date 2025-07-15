Fulani CJTF arrests four kidnappers terrorising Obajana, environs in Kogi

The Fulani Civilian Joint Taskforce of Lokoja Local Government, Obajana Command in Kogi state has made a breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping and banditry with the arrest of four kidnappers terrorising Obajana, Oyo and environs.

The suspect’s namely Muazu Sale, Hasheemu Musa, Bala Muazu and Aliyu Zuberi have been handed over to the Police Quick Response Unit, Lokoja for further investigation.

According to the Commander of the Fulani CJTF in Obajana, Mallam Ibrahim Abubakar, the suspects arrested are connected to the kidnapping taking place in Obajana – Oyo axis in Oworoland.

In a confessional statement captured on video, the criminals who are also residing in Oyo are either directly involved in the act, providing information on targets in the community or supplying food to the criminal camps.

The Commander, Mall. Abubakar commend the local government Chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Adamu for the continued support to the civilian joint taskforce in the area. He assured that the Fulani Civilian Joint Taskforce will leave no stone unturned in exposing the bad eggs.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE