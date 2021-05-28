FUL VC inaugurates steering committee for establishment of Medical College

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, on Friday, inaugurated a-17-Man Steering Committee headed by Professor Mike Ogirima to begin the groundwork for the establishment of the Medical Sciences Programme in the University.

The VC while performing the ceremony at the University Council Chamber said the inauguration followed the approval of the Senate to establish Medical and Engineering Courses in the institution at its sixty-one (Special) Meeting held at the University, on Thursday.

Professor Akinwumi said that all things being equal, the Medical College will commence operation next academic session.

The VC who said that the committee members were appointed based on their academic track records has Professor Mike Ozovehe Ogirima of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as Coordinator/Chairman and Mr Usman Abdul Kadir as Secretary.

He listed the Terms of Reference for the committee to include; Provision of requirements needed to scale through the Resource Verification as laid down by the National Universities Commission(NUC), Develop the required Curriculum to meet the standard best practice for the programme and design a model that will not put the graduates at a disadvantage if they want to go into academics.

Other terms of reference are to advise on how to attain the minimum manpower/staff required for the take-off of the programme in the University, Work towards adopting the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Lokoja as the Teaching Hospital, and Advice on any other matter that will assist in the successful establishment of the programme.

The VC said that the committee is expected to conclude its assignment and present its report within six weeks of its inauguration.

Responding on behalf of the committee members, the Coordinator/Chairman of the committee, Professor Mike Ogirima promised to live up to expectation to deliver the assignment on time.

Professor Ogirima also gave an assurance that the committee will not relent in making necessary Professional contacts that will bring about the smooth take-off of the Medical College.

