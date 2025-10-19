FUJI Album: My story, sound, heritage —Adekunle Gold

…..Gifts BBNaija winner, Imisi iPhone 17 Pro Max

When Adekunle Gold emerged under Olamide’s YBNL nearly a decade ago, he felt like an anomaly, soft-toned, guitar-backed, culturally grounded and quietly confident.

To many, he was refreshing but risky. So, when he eventually exited the label, there were real fears that his story would end before the industry fully understood him.

But what looked like a leap into uncertainty became the start of his reinvention. Adekunle didn’t just survive outside YBNL, he shape-shifted.

Speaking about his latest album, he explains that it was not born in a studio alone but in the evolution of his own life. “The album took time, not just in the studio but in life,” he said. “Every lesson, every city, every version of me led to Fuji.”

He describes it as a deeply personal body of work. “I poured everything I have learned about love, faith and freedom into it. Fuji means the world to me. It’s my story, my sound, my heritage and my legacy. Now I am glad the world is feeling it too.”

From his Orente era to his transformation into AG Baby, he mastered the art of retaining identity while expanding influence. His marriage to Simi, another heavyweight, could have threatened balance, but it instead offered a standout lesson in timing and respect.

When one artist steps forward, the other shifts slightly back, and neither loses shine. Their daughter, Deja, only deepened that rhythm.

Their marriage has also redefined what partnership looks like in the entertainment industry. Rather than compete, they complement artistically, emotionally and strategically.

They came into marriage with individual identities and refused to let success blur the lines of respect. When Simi releases, Adekunle pauses just enough to let her moment breathe.

When it’s his time, she retreats quietly into support. There is no noise, only rhythm.

What many don’t see is how their union has strengthened their art. Their songwriting has matured; their soundtracks now carry the quiet assurance of people who have lived the words they are singing.

Even without constant duets or public displays, their influence on each other’s creativity is evident. Their home is not a rehearsal room, but a refuge where music is not an obligation but an extension of their conversations.

While many artists flounder after rebranding, Adekunle Gold made his transition look effortless. His switch from alternative highlife to polished Afropop didn’t alienate fans but refined them. What nobody seems to talk about enough is how boldly he adopted a new style and stayed with it.

Today, his latest album stands as one of the most talked about in Afropop, not because of gimmicks, but because every track speaks directly to the hearts of his listeners. One of its breakout anthems, “Fuji,” has taken a life of its own, from dance challenges to remixes to endless social media recreations.

In a move that deepened its relevance, he featured Big Brother Naija winner Imisi in the video, an intentional blending of mainstream pop culture and personal sound. The collaboration amplified the song beyond charts and into lifestyle.

Adekunle has repeatedly thanked fans across the world for reposting, streaming and building content around the track. The online traction has been organic, loud and celebratory.

And then came the moment that reminded everyone of his star pull.

At the grand finale of the Big Brother Naija Season 10/10 edition, Gold didn’t just perform; he owned the night. His set eclipsed the noise of the show, and his energy became one of the most talked-about highlights of the season.

Weeks after that exhilarating performance, he kept the public promise he made on stage to gift the season’s winner, Imisi, a brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The handover took place today in a private setting in Lekki, attended by close friends, family and select media. Cameras captured the moment Adekunle Gold personally handed the device to Imisi, who was visibly emotional and grateful.

She described the gesture as a “beautiful surprise,” saying it reminded her that success and humility can co-exist. Friends recorded the moment with cheers, hugs and laughter filling the room.

Adekunle Gold, known for encouraging rising stars, clarified that his gift wasn’t about luxury but motivation. “When I see young people chasing their dreams with heart, I feel inspired to support in my own way,” he said.