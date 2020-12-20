‘Fuji: A Opera’ exhibition excites stakeholders, sets agenda for future of Fuji music

A spectacular celebration of Fuji music took centre stage at the maiden edition of ‘Fuji: A Opera’. Pioneers of the Fuji genre such as General Ayinla Kollington, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall ( K1 De Ultimate) and other icons were present to celebrate Fuji at the commencement of the week-long schedule of events in Lagos.

‘Fuji: A Opera’ explored the music genre and its sub-culture through archive footage, costume, memorabilia, and imagery. The multi-platform exhibition also showcased an awe-inspiring futuristic presentation of Fuji, to promote a more positive contemporary image of the indigenous multi-genre fusion locally and globally.

Fuji maestro, General Ayinla Kollington and the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN) were on ground to at the opening ceremony on Tuesday. Alhaji Kollington went on to immerse guests in the long and enigmatic history of Fuji with facts and anecdotes.

One of the highlights of the exhibition was Thursday’s moderated talk panel with King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, exploring the past, present and future of Fuji music. The Fuji singer took the audience through the rich and colourful history of the musical genre which he expressed to be one that is rooted in philosophy, activism, artistic virtuosity and also needs reinvention.

During the two-hour lecture moderated by Lehle Balde and Yemi Shodimu, KWAM 1 said: “I am so proud and grateful that we have something to call our own. Fuji music has become globally accepted. I’ve performed in world-rated concerts in the U.S, France, England and many other countries.

“We’ve performed Fuji music at international musical expositions and festivals and our genre is now big business and should be taken seriously. I look forward to the younger generation embracing Fuji music, expressing themselves through it like we did and also birthing a successful livelihood from it. I thank Bobo Omotayo, Tosin Ashafa, Papa Omotayo and the rest of the team for their efforts towards reshaping the future of this genre of music through Fuji Opera.”

The creator and convener of ‘Fuji: A Opera’, Bobo Omotayo, while speaking said: “We are extremely proud of the reception at our inaugural presentation of ‘Fuji: A Opera’. With this multi-media platform, we hope to connect Fuji with both its existing audience and a new generation by revitalising and re-imagining Fuji music with a futuristic approach.

“The timeless features of Fuji music have become a reference for contemporary Nigerian pop music, and we ought to preserve it.”

Present at the lecture were members of the Fuji Musician Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), the press, Fuji scholars as well as newcomers who took turns to engage KWAM 1 in a question and answer session after the lecture.

