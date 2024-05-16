The vice chancellor of Federal University of Health Science, Ila-Orangun (FUHSI), Professor Akeem Olawale Lasisi, has urged the 673 newly-admitted students of the institution to work hard and be diligent in their studies in order to achieve their set goals and justify the labour of their parents.

The VC, who gave this charge at the second matriculation ceremony of the university held at the multipurpose hall of the institution in Ogbagbara, Ila-Orangun, Osun State a week ago said the second matriculation marked another landmark in the history of the budding institution.

He hinted that out of the 2069 who applied to the university only 673 were able to gain admission into the 13 programmes of the school.

Related Posts No Content Available

While he congratulated the matriculates and their parents on being the successful ones among the applicants, he specifically felicitated with the female students saying, “the female students constituted the majority this year. The admitted female students are 429 and this accounts for 63.7 percent of the total 673.”

He added “this is the confirmation that our university has keyed, from the outset, into the era of the advocacy for girl-child education and female leadership.”

He advised the new students to live daily with consciousness that the world is waiting for their critical input to improve science and humanity.

While emphasising that the institution places high premium on character, he enjoined the students to eschew all forms of vices and negativity as the university has zero tolerance for of misconduct.

“We are poised to produce graduates who are worthy both in character and learning,” he stressed.

He highlighted recent achievements of the budding institution to include the development of infrastructures such as the construction of the Faculty of basic Medical Sciences, the University Health Centre, the Science Laboratory Building, the University library, among others.

Earlier in his speech, he commended the effort of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing the first chancellor, in person of Sheu of Dikwa, HRM Alhaji Ibrahim Ibn Umar El-Kanemi for the university.

The appointment, he noted, came at the right time because his administration required the pedigree, strength and support of “Your Royal Majesty as the first chancellor” to move the university to international prominence.

He congratulated the chancellor for being the choice of the Visitor, wishing him a meritorious tenure as he contributes to the development of the nation’s tertiary education.

Read Also: Only telcos, banks, NSE, internet service providers affected by Cybersecurity levy — Reps