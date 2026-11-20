The average daily supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, increased by 21 per cent to 46.9 million litres per day (ml/d) in October 2026, from 38.7 million litres recorded in September, according to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The increase was driven by higher domestic deliveries and imported volumes, with local supply rising by 12 per cent from 28.5 million litres per day to 31.9 million litres, while petrol imports climbed by 47 per cent from 10.2 million litres to 15 million litres.

The figures were contained in the authority’s latest midstream and downstream petroleum industry statistics released on Friday, comparing the sector’s performance in September and October.

The report also showed a significant increase in Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly known as diesel, supply, which rose by 93 per cent to 16.8 million litres per day in October from 8.7 million litres in the preceding month.

Domestic diesel supply increased by 32 per cent from 8.1 million litres to 10.7 million litres, while imports surged by 917 per cent from 0.6 million litres to 6.1 million litres per day.

The sharp rise in imported volumes accounted for a substantial portion of the overall increase in diesel supply.

Similarly, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply grew by 11 per cent to 5.2 thousand tonnes per day (kt/d), compared with 4.7kt/d in September.

Domestic LPG deliveries increased by seven per cent from 4.5kt/d to 4.8kt/d, while imports doubled from 0.2kt/d to 0.4kt/d, representing a 100 per cent increase.

The NMDPRA statistics further indicated that crude oil receipts by domestic refineries rose by 19 per cent, from 617,000 barrels per day in September to 736,000 barrels per day in October.

Natural gas supply also recorded a marginal increase of three per cent to 4.951 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), compared with 4.822bcf/d in the previous month.

However, aviation turbine kerosene (ATK) supply declined by 36 per cent from 3.3 million litres per day to 2.1 million litres per day during the review period.

Despite the overall increase in petroleum product supply, stock sufficiency figures showed declines in petrol, diesel and cooking gas inventories.

Petrol stock sufficiency dropped by nine per cent to 21.8 days in October from 23.9 days in September, while diesel inventories fell by 12 per cent to 43.9 days from 49.7 days.

LPG stock sufficiency also declined by seven per cent to 14.8 days from 15.9 days.

In contrast, aviation fuel stock sufficiency increased by 42 per cent to 75.8 days from 53.2 days in September.

On consumption, petrol demand rose by five per cent to 46.5 million litres per day from 44.4 million litres, reflecting increased volumes supplied to the domestic market.

Diesel consumption also increased by seven per cent to 15.5 million litres per day from 14.5 million litres.

However, aviation fuel consumption declined by seven per cent to 2.8 million litres per day from 3.0 million litres, while LPG consumption fell by four per cent to 5.0kt/d from 5.2kt/d.

Overall, the October figures showed that increased petroleum product supply was accompanied by stronger domestic demand, particularly for petrol and diesel, even as stock levels for the two products came under pressure.

The statistics showed that 14 of the 20 monitored indicators recorded increases during the period, while six declined.

The NMDPRA explained that product receipts represent volumes received into depots, including supplies transported directly from refineries, while consumption figures are based on volumes trucked into the domestic market.