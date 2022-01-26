Fuel Subsidy: Reps constitute Ad-hoc committees to probe daily consumption volume, state of nation’s refineries

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
The House of Representatives on Wednesday constituted two Ad-hoc committees to investigate the actual volume of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) being consumed on daily basis in the country and to investigate the actual state of the nation’s refineries to ascertain what it would cost to make them operational.

The House Speaker, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila who announced the composition of the two Ad-hoc committees at the Plenary declared that the time has come for the lawmakers to intervene in the raging issue of fuel subsidy

According to him, “it is only when this investigation is painstakingly carried out that the nation can determine the actual volume of fuel that is consumed daily in the country and the amount of subsidy being paid by the government.”

He said membership of the Committee on fuel consumption, would be headed by Hon. Abdullahi Ningi (APC, Bauchi), with Hon. Ahmed Satomi, Hon. Prof Julius Ihonvbere, Hon. Usman Zanna, Hon. Leke Abejide, Hon. Uzoma Abonta, Hon. Chinda, Hon. Henry Nwawuba, Hon. Ibrahim Obanikoro, Hon. Akin Alabi, Hon. Dachung Bagos, Hon. Maki Yalleman, Hon. Dike Chisom and Hon. Prince Obi as members.

He added that the Ad- hoc Committee on the state of refineries consist of the following: Hon. Hon. Ganiyu Johnson (APC, Lagos) Chairman and Hon. Yusuf Buba, Hon. Fred Obua, Hon. Akinfolarin Mayowa, Hon. Haruna Dederi, Hon. Ibrahim Ishiaka, Hon. Ezenwankwo Okwudili, Hon. Wale Raji, Hon. Zakari Mohammed, Hon. Mansur Soro, Hon. Stanley Olajide, Hon. Aniekan Umanah, Hon. Olododo Cook Abdulganiyu, Hon. Comrade Aminu Suleiman and Hon. Johnson Oguma as members respectively.

The Speaker tasked members of the committees to speak to various stakeholders, and not rely on just figures being paraded around.

According to him, “we will be setting up two ad-hoc committees, to address the issue of fuel subsidy. One will look into how much fuel we consume as a nation on a daily basis. We have had figures bandied here and there without any authenticity before we can even begin to talk subsidy like I said.

“We need to know how much we are consuming. The second is to look into refineries and state of repair and determine what will be needed to bring our refineries back to life again.”

“The committee has four weeks to present its report. In doing their work they should not restrict themselves to NNPC figures, as NNPC is an interested party of course.

“They should go far and wide, talk to experts, talk to labour, talk to national and international experts and those who will know. Talk to the motor vehicles registration centres, we just need to determine how much petrol we consume, talk to the transport companies, deal with facts and figures.”

