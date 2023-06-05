The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to embrace dialogue and not street protests.

Oba Akanbi urged the labour unions to cooperate with the new government to block humongous wastage on fuel subsidy.

He described fuel subsidy as the bane of Nigeria’s survival, calling on labour leaders to be holistic in their reaction to its removal.

He feared protests might further affect the hailing economy, urging the Federal Government and the labour unions to embrace dialogue.

He feared protest might be hijacked by political elements, calling on NLC to be watchful.

He enjoined the union to be responsible and avoid being used as a political instrument in checkmating the organized crime perpetrated by few rich people benefitting from fuel subsidy.

A statement by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, remarked,” I appeal to the labour union to cooperate with the Nigerian government at this critical phase of laying a new national foundation. They should be watchful and conduct themselves to the advantage of the Nigerian masses in checkmating the organized crime committed by the few rich benefitting hugely from fuel subsidization”.

“To win the war against enriching the few at the expense of our collective patrimony, the union should not embark on inordinate protest capable of being hijacked by political elements”

” Failure to face the reality will result in continuous wastage of avoidable spending of trillions on fuel subsidy for the remaining part of this year. The labour union should commit their time to dialogue with the government on salary increment and other palliative and not street protests which will do more harm than good to our striving economy “

“The time for Nigeria to grow is now. It’s never late. Let’s come together to fight the bane clogging our wheel of progress” ,he stressed.