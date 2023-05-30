A group campaigning for positive political change and gender parity, The Transformation Ambassadors (TTA), has said the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu is in the interest of all Nigerians.

Tinubu, in his inaugural speech, reiterated his administration’s commitment to ending the fuel subsidy regime effective from July 1.

Following the announcement, long queues have resurfaced in fuel stations across the state due to the scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by marketers.

While decrying the scarcity and alleged hoarding of the product and the long queues at fuel stations, the convener, TTA, Comrade Olufemi Omojuwa, Ph.D., at a press conference held in Ojo, Lagos, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to be calm and avoid panic buying.

He advised Nigerians not to lose hope in the new administration as he said the years ahead, under Tinubu’s presidency, promise a better and rewarding future with renewed hope.

He said, “The fuss generated by the fuel scarcity removal is unnecessary as the removal is long overdue and in the interest of Nigerians. It will help improve the economy and infrastructure.

Since the announcement of the subsidy removal by the president on Monday, we have seen artificial scarcity and long queues in fuel stations across the state; this is a result of hoarding of the product by the marketers, thereby causing unnecessary hardship for the people in the state.

It has nothing to do with the announced subsidy removal as it takes effect from July 1. The marketers are only being greedy, unpatriotic, and inhuman.

I, therefore, urge Nigerians to be calm and avoid panic buying as the NNPCL has assured that it is working to ensure that there is no shortage of fuel in the country.”

While congratulating President Tinubu on his assumption of office as the 16th president of the country, he urged the president to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians and also revive the country’s economy, curb insecurity, and the unemployment crisis in the land.

He said, “I congratulate President Bola Tinubu and his vice-president, Kashim Shetimma, on their assumption of office. It is indeed an era of renewed hope and positive transformation for the economy and Nigerians.

I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment and selfless service to the country. We are all witnesses to the positive transformation Lagosians witnessed during his tenure as governor of the state. He transformed and developed Lagos State and grew the state’s economy to one of the best in Africa.

Without a doubt, we are hoping he will replicate the same at the centre because of his unique ability to build bridges across different ethnic and political divides.

As President Tinubu begins his tenure of office, I urge all Nigerians to support the new administration and remain focused on the objective of birthing a new Nigeria of our collective dreams.

We pray Almighty God will help President Tinubu to fulfill the progressive’s mandate as well as his renewed hope manifestoes to improve on the security and economy and create employment for the army of unemployed Nigerians.

I also congratulate the Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his inauguration as the governor of the state, all Senators and lawmakers. May the yearnings of Lagosians and Nigerians be fulfilled under this administration.”