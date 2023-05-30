The Nigerian Labour Party (LP) had said that the announcement of the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was an indication of a tougher time for Nigerians, for the next four years.

The Labour party said the action was a reminder of the emergence of an Egyptian Pharaoh, during the biblical era, who tasked the people.

The Acting National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Pastor Obiora Ifoh, in a statement said the Labour Party was against the removal of the subsidy as it was sudden and would cause untold hardship on Nigerians and a spike in the economy.

The Labour Party in the statement called on the federal government to rethink the situation.

the statement reads in part: The Labour Party has been confronted with the stark reality that less than twenty-four hours after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over the reins of power, Nigerians woke up to see the pump price of petrol shot up to N600 per litre and N750 per litre in the black market.

“This is arising from the immediate removal of subsidy on petrol as announced by the new administration.

“As we speak now the queues are back again and Nigerians will, as was the case in the previous administration, begin to keep vigils in the filling station to get just a few litres of petrol.

“As expected commercial transporters have hiked their trip fares across the country in response to the developments. While product hawkers are once more the king of the jungle.

“This scenario easily reminds one of the stories of a certain Pharaoh who on the assumption of the throne empowered his taskmasters to triple the daily tasks of the Jews.

“What a way to announce one emergence as the sheriff in town. President Tinubu’s first executive proclamation was such that it is purposed to inflict pain on Nigerians.

“Labour Party while campaigning in the last election also proposed ending the subsidy regime, however, on the condition that necessary policies and actions would have to be in-situ.





“Labour Party also insists that the subsidy removal will be gradual and must be done with stakeholders’ input having in mind that a number of refineries will be recalibrated to near-optimal functionality.

“The removal of subsidy by presidential fiat as witnessed yesterday was not only shocking but practically took every Nigerian by surprise.

“Reason we advise Nigerians to brace up for more rude shocks and surprises in the days ahead.

“Labour is therefore condemning the unilateral decision by President Tinubu who without any form of consultation with the stakeholders particularly, the Labour unions removed the subsidy on petroleum and has instantly pushed Nigerians further into hardship.

“Labour Party has observed with pains that some of the petrol station operators simply shut their filling stations and depot owners also shut their operations.

“They have also argued that no clarification was given on the execution of the policy.

“We are therefore calling on the government to quickly reevaluate the policy, and come up with more practical plans to remove the subsidy in such a way as not to jeopardize the peace of the nation.

“We are also calling on the various unions, social activists and Nigerians, in general, to be watchful and ensure that democracy is not derailed by whatever means and guise, Pastor Ifoh stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…