Fuel subsidy: NLC must explain its support to Obi to Nigerians ― Festus Keyamo

Minister of Labour and Employment and spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo,( SAN) has tasked the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to come clean on its support for the aspiration of the Labour Party Presidential candidate,Peter Obi despite the latter open declaration to remove fuel subsidy, if elected.

Keyamo made the demand at the weekend in a press statement.

The spokesperson of the APC PCC recalled that the Organised Labour at a national retreat of the LP in Abuja promised to mobilise its members across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria to ensure victory for Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in next year’s presidential election, despite his stance to remove fuel subsidy.

Keyamo asked the leadership of NLC to reconcile its opposition with the present administration position to end fuel subsidy with its open support for a presidential candidate who has vowed to also dismantle the subsidy regime .

The APC PCC spokesperson wondered if the NLC had a discussion with Peter Obi on subsidy regime before adopting him as its presidential candidate.

The statement read in part:” We note that the leadership of the organized labour under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday, September 13, 2022, at a national retreat of the Labour Party in Abuja, promised to mobilise its members across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria to ensure victory for Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in next year’s presidential election.

“We also note that in several interviews he granted in the last few months and weeks, Mr. Peter Obi has vowed to totally remove subsidy on petrol if elected President. We also note NLC’s long-standing opposition to total removal of fuel subsidy. Other left-leaning supporters of the Labour Party were also present at the event to cheer Mr. Peter Obi.

“Consequently, the following questions are urgently begging for answers by the leadership of the NLC:

“Before adopting Mr. Peter Obi as its candidate, did the leadership of the NLC have a discussion with him on the issue of removal of fuel subsidy?

“If they did have that discussion, did Mr. Peter Obi agree to back down on the issue of subsidy removal? Was that a basis for supporting him? If he did not back down on the issue, did organised Labour agree with him?

“If no such discussion held, does it mean the leadership of the NLC now fully supports the removal of fuel subsidy? Or will that not be reckless of the NLC to adopt a candidate without thoroughly interrogating the candidate on his policies as they affect the Nigerian workers or the masses? The NLC must make a public statement and come clean on this.

“If the excuse is that Mr. Peter Obi has said that the money saved will be used in other critical areas of the economy, how is that different from what the Buhari’s Government is also saying?

“These questions have become necessary because Nigerians deserve to know whether organised Labour’s adopted party, which is the Labour Party, supports and promotes a policy that the leadership of Labour opposes in another breath when it is adopted by the government of the day. They cannot be blowing hot and cold.

“As our Council stands for issue-based campaigns, we call on all members of the 4th Estate of the Realm not to sweep this point under the carpet and to thoroughly interrogate the NLC and the Labour Party on the one hand; and the seemingly right-leaning supporters of the Labour Party and Mr. Peter Obi on the other, on this issue so that they will come clean before Nigerians.”

