President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and members of his national executives have arrived at the presidential villa, Abuja, for a meeting with the team set up by President Bola Tinubu to discuss matters arising from the removal of petroleum subsidy.

They came into the conference hall of the office of the Chief of staff at about 5.30 pm and waited for the commencement of the meeting.

The newly appointed chief of staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila is attending the meeting just as the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

The meeting is coming amid a nationwide strike threat by the NLC over the removal of subsidy as announced by President Tinubu in his inauguration address.

The leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) met with the committee on Sunday and presented a list of demands before the government.

More details to come later…

