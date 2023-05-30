The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has faulted plan by President Bola Tinubu to enforce his predecessor’s decision to remove fuel subsidy by June ending.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports Tinubu, in Abuja during his inaugural speech, affirmed that his administration would not continue to pay subsidy on petroleum products.

“Subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources. We shall instead re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions.

“We commend the decision of the outgoing administration in phasing out the petrol subsidy regime which has increasingly favoured the rich more than the poor,” Tinubu had said on Monday, May 29.

In a swift reaction, National Public Relations Officer, IPMAN, Chief Ukadike Chinedu, said the Tinubu-led government should dialogue with marketers before deciding to remove subsidies.

“We are not in support of the removal of fuel subsidy at this time. We have said it repeatedly that our refineries should be fixed before taking such decision that will cause galloping inflation and inflict more hardship on the masses.

“The government of President Tinubu should not adopt what is in the transition document handed over to it by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Someone (Buhari) who for eight years did not remove subsidy is advising a new government to remove it.

“That is not fair and should not be adopted. Rather the new government should sit and discuss with marketers and other stakeholders on how to manage the fuel subsidy regime. We now have the Dangote Refinery, but all our refineries are still not working, so we don’t think removing subsidy is the right thing to do now,” he said.

Fuel queues resurface

Meanwhile, fuel queues have resurfaced in Abuja, Lagos and some States.

This comes barely a few hours after Tinubu’s announcement on subsidy removal.

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered motorists besieged filling stations in FCT, Lagos, Nasarawa and Niger on Monday afternoon following the news.