The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has advised Nigerians to engage in carpooling to reduce the cost of car maintenance most especially on fuel per month.

Oba Akanbi who disclosed car pooling as an alternative arrangement to survive the financial difficulty faced by Nigerians on transportation due to fuel subsidy removal in a statement, enjoined Nigerians to make arrangements for car pooling with their trusted neighbours and allies.

He stated such adjustment will reduce the monthly cost of transportation by an agreed individual.

“According to the Cambridge Dictionary, carpool means travelling together to work or school in a car, usually taking turns to drive: Drivers who carpool save $210 each month for a 50-mile round-trip commute.”

Oba Akanbi admonished Nigerians using cars most especially the middle class with neighbors with similar weekly/monthly routines to make an arrangement for car pool to mitigate expenses on monthly car maintenance.

“Fuel subsidy removal has placed a challenge before Nigerians. It has affected almost all facets of our lives. As a father to the nation, I will strongly suggest car pooling as a temporary alternative mostly especially for the middle class using cars”

“Car Pooling is an arrangement where neighbors on similar weekly or monthly routines decide to use just a car. Instead of the two or three of them going with their respective car to work, they can decide to use one person’s car for a week, another person’s car for another week and so on to save the cost of buying fuel. The same can be applied in conveying children to school. With the package, individuals can adjust with less hardship in transportation cost”

“Nigerians most especially the wealthy should equally imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship. Many will pay the bike man daily to convey children to school. Rich individuals with a car can help the children of his neighbors going to the same or nearest Schools”.

“Equally, I beseech the federal government to fast track steps on new minimum wage and its enforcement for workers. Nigerians are going through a lot. They should find timely solace in government”

Also Read: