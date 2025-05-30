Fuel smuggling: Customs begins profiling of petrol filling stations

Determined to curb the smuggling of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday announced that it will commence profiling petrol filling stations along border areas to identify rogue operators involved in smuggling petrol across the border.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, made this announcement while showcasing 1,577 jerrycans of seized PMS products at the Federal Operations Unit Zone A, Ikeja.

Represented at the event by the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Hussein Ejibunu, the CGC explained that the profiling aims to identify both moribund and active fuel stations to determine those used for smuggling.

He stressed that the names of fuel stations found to be involved would be submitted to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for necessary action.

According to the Customs CG, “I have already mentioned that there are many fuel stations around the border areas, and those found guilty of involvement in fuel smuggling will be dealt with by NMDPRA.”

Giving details on the achievements of Operation Whirlwind in the Lagos/Ogun Axis, the Customs CG explained that within one year of operation, much has been accomplished across all zones, thanks to the commitment, dedication, and resilience of the operatives.

“The offices of the National Security Adviser, NMDPRA, CGC, and the Attorney General have commended the efforts of these officers in bringing some of these smugglers of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, to their knees.

“About this time last week Friday, we were in Yola, Adamawa State capital, for a similar exercise where we auctioned over 46,000 liters of PMS seized by our gallant operatives in that zone.

“Gentlemen of the press, today we are here to showcase another such exercise resulting from seizures of PMS made across various flashpoints around Ilaro, Imeko, Badagry, Owode, Ajilete, etc., with investigations confirming that the fuel was intended to be smuggled into the neighboring country, Benin Republic.

“A total of 1,577 jerrycans of PMS, each containing 25 liters, amounting to 39,425 liters, were seized, along with eight vehicles used as means of conveyance.

“The duty-paid value of the seized PMS stands at ₦39,425,000.00, and that of the vehicles stands at ₦24,000,000, cumulatively amounting to ₦63,425,000.

“I would like to re-emphasize that there is no safe haven or hiding place for smugglers and economic saboteurs. We will continue to disrupt all their illegal activities, reducing them to the barest minimum.

“Under the instruction of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the seized PMS will be auctioned immediately after this press briefing to Nigerian citizens, with a 25-liter jerrycan sold at an auction price of ₦10,000.

“On behalf of the CGC, I would like to use this opportunity to thank our strategic partners in this operation—the ONSA, the Office of the Attorney General, and NMDPRA officials—for their unwavering support and cooperation. This operation could not have been successful without their collaboration,” the CG explained.

