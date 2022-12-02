Fuel scarcity: Osun NSCDC warns filling stations against hoarding products

Disturbed by the spate of scarcity of petroleum products in Osun state, the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Agboola Sunday on Friday warned filling stations that hoard Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the state to stop such, to avoid the wrath of the law.

The state commandant in a statement made available by the command Public Relations Officer, ASCII Adeleke Kehinde in Osogbo, however, hinted that “in curtailing the activities of illegal dealers in petroleum products, the Osun NSCDC has given a marching order to the Anti-Vandals Squad of the Command to embark on routine monitoring of activities of filling stations, especially those who hoard Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the state”.

The NSCDC boss said he is making frantic efforts to ensure that all filling stations involved in hoarding premium motor spirit which has led to scarcity in the state would face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, “it is a known fact that there is a shortage of fuel supply in the country, notwithstanding, filling stations should not use the opportunity to bring untold hardship on citizens.”

“We have our plainclothes operatives who are on surveillance in all the stations in the state and this will continue until sanity returns to the system,” Commandant Agboola said.

He appealed to members of the public to cooperate with the Corps by reporting filling stations that are still hoarding the product for necessary action.

