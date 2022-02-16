Fuel scarcity: NSCDC signs undertakings with erring marketers

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has made some erring petrol filling stations in the state sign undertakings to discourage them from engaging in sharp practices forthwith.

In a statement by the command, the state commandant of the NSCDC, Makinde Ayinla, reiterated the corps’ readiness to deal with filling stations that hoard their products thereby worsening the current situation regarding the scarcity of fuel in the state.

The Commandant stated this on Wednesday while briefing the newsmen on the activities and assessment of the corps in the last few days of the current scarcity of the premium motor spirit (PMS) and efforts of the corps to checkmate the sharp practices of the erring

The commandant, who lamented that some filling stations were still selling above the recommended pump price or hoarding the products, said they had thus caused artificial scarcity of fuel.

“In line with the directive of the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, that we must make sure that the petroleum products must be made available to the people at recommended pump price and also that the corps should checkmate activities of the pipeline vandals, petroleum black marketers, those engaging in fuel adulteration and diversion among others, that is why we have been going around the 16 local governments in the state since last weekend in order to check activities of the erring filling stations and those buying the products inside kegs and go on to sell it at exorbitant prices to the hapless general public”, he said.

He also said that the NSCDC task force, led by the head of the anti-vandal unit of the state command, ACC Ayinde Yusuf, discovered that some filling stations had the products and refused to sell, while some were selling the product as high as N250 per litre against the recommended N165 per litre.

“Those that have the products but choose to hoard it was ordered to start selling it and our team made sure they emptied their fuel dump before they left the place. Also, some were caught selling above the normal price and were ordered to revert to the recommended N165 per litre”, he said.

He also said that owners and managers of the erring filling stations were made to sign undertakings that they would not engage in any sharp practices forthwith while some black marketers were arrested and the products they concealed inside kegs confiscated.

“The NSCDC’s task force has visited more than 50 filling stations across Ilorin metropolis and had also taken the on-the-spot assessment to neighbouring towns such as Offa, Alapa, Bode Saadu, Omu Aran among others,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate