Fuel scarcity: NNPC should address profiteering at private depots ― IPMAN

The national secretariat of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to take more than passing interest in activities at the private depots owned by members of the Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA).

National President of IPMAN, Debo Ahmed, and National Publicity Secretary, Chinedu Ukadike, made the observation in a joint statement made available to newsmen.

The two national officers expressed concern over the sale of petroleum products to members of IPMAN above the NNPCL-approved template of N148.00 which they noted was inimical to their survival.

While he agreed that its members would stick to the government-approved price of N165.00 per litre at retail outlets across the country, Alhaji Ahmed called on the NNPCL to save his members from the excesses of (DAPPMA).

He said: “The government is doing nothing about the private depots that are violating the system by selling higher.

“IPMAN members had suffered a lot in the hands of private depot owners.

“We appreciate the efforts of NNPC to make the product available but you cannot rob Peter to pay Paul.

“We have really suffered a lot of setbacks based on the cost of diesel.

“We aren’t saying there is non-availability of petroleum products, but what is available isn’t sufficient. The cost of diesel has also increased.

“These two factors have led to profiteering at tank farms, whereby marketers buy petroleum products at the rate of N169. 00, to N170.00 above the government-controlled pump price. “These non-availability has led to profiteering from the hands of Products Depots Operations along with the coastal areas. We are also finding it difficult to move products from Lagos- Kano- Kaduna since we are heavily dependent on PDOs since they are located along with the coastal areas. So, after looking at all these factors, it cost close to N700,000 to move petroleum products from Lagos to Kano since we are at the mercy of the PDOs.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult for marketers to sell petroleum products with this little margin. It is easy for marketers to move products from NNPCL depots to sell at N165.00 but since we aren’t getting at N148.00, which is the government template for private depot tank farm owners to sell to marketers, but we are getting at N160.00, there is no way a marketer will use N5.00 to sell petroleum products.

“It isn’t viable, considering the cost of maintenance of the filling station and also the cost of funds. A litre of Automotive Gas Oil, (diesel) is very huge and we are borrowing these funds from commercial banks. We want to use this opportunity to tell NNPC on behalf of marketers to ensure that we have sufficient products. “These products are being sold to private depots at government-approved rates, not above N148.00. If they can’t stick to approved template, they should close down those tank farms selling above what the government has stipulated.”

The IPMAN leadership also described the factional president, Chinedu Okoronkwo, as an usurper, who has no authority to speak on behalf of the Association.

“Chinedu Okoronkwo is not the President and has no right to talk on behalf of the association. The issue of IPMAN presidency has been settled by the Supreme Court on 14th Dec. 2018. Okoronkwo isn’t in contact with members of IPMAN and doesn’t represent their interests. ”

Also speaking with newsmen, the National Chairman of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, (NARTO) Alhaji Yusuff Lawal Othman, dismissed the claim of the national chairman of the Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum, Alhaji Mohammed Danzaki.

Othman dismissed the group as non-existent as he maintained that only NARTO is known to players in the downstream sector of the oil industry.

“We don’t know ADITOP, the government only related with NARTO for haulage of petroleum products.

“We are the owners of vehicles and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers are our drivers. If they say they are the owners of, who are their drivers and NARTO is the only recognised association that discussed with government on haulage, we discuss with PTD on drivers allowances.

“We are the only haulage agency recognised by downstream operators in this country.”

