Fuel scarcity looms as PENGASSAN, Dangote Refinery draw swords

Nigerians, especially motorists, may experience fuel scarcity in the coming days, with telling effects on the economy, as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has directed its members to immediately shut down crude oil and gas supply to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The directive follows the alleged sack of 800 workers by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery last Thursday.

In a memo addressed to branch chairmen in TotalEnergies, Renaissance, Chevron, Shell Nigeria Gas, Oando, and Seplat Producing Nigeria Unlimited, PENGASSAN General Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, ordered the immediate shutdown of valves and the suspension of all crude loading operations to the facility.

The union condemned the refinery’s decision, stressing that it remains committed to protecting the interests of its members, who have the right to unionise.

“We bring you fraternal greetings from the National Secretariat. As you are aware, the management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has disengaged our members in reaction to their exercise of the constitutional right to unionise.

“They have further embarked on a campaign of misinformation and propaganda to justify this illegitimacy, rather than engaging meaningfully with us to right the wrong,” Okugbawa stated in a letter seen by Tribune Online.

Meanwhile, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the suspension of petrol sales in naira — a decision that has unsettled marketers and renewed fears of pressure on fuel pricing and foreign exchange.

A statement signed by the Group Commercial Operations of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, titled “Suspension of DPRP PMS Naira Sales: Effective 28th September 2025”, attributed the move to the depletion of its crude-for-naira allocation.

“We write to inform you that Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has been selling petroleum products in excess of our naira-crude allocations and, consequently, we are unable to sustain PMS sales in naira going forward.

“Kindly note that this suspension of naira sales for PMS will be effective from Sunday, 28th September 2025. We will provide further updates regarding the resumption of supply once the situation has been resolved.

“All customers with PMS transactions in naira who would like a refund of their current payments should formally request the processing of their refund.”

It remains to be seen what lies ahead if the conflict between marketers and the Dangote Refinery is not resolved amicably and in due time.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE