Fuel Scarcity: LASTMA cautions motorists causing traffic around filling stations

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has cautioned motorists queuing up for fuel at different filling stations thereby causing serious traffic gridlock to other road users, saying that scarcity of fuel being experienced was not an excuse to block and impede traffic flows across the state.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, expressed this concern on Wednesday while deploying more officers of the Authority on monitoring traffic around filling stations across Lagos.

Oreagba, in a statement made available to newsmen by the spokesperson of LASTMA, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed that the deployment became imperative following reports of long queues around filling stations caused by motorists parking indiscriminately and blocking roads while queuing up and waiting to buy fuel.

Oreagba expressed displeasure at the disorderly behaviour of some drivers, who queued up haphazardly and disrupt traffic flow around various petrol stations, even as he urged petrol marketers to ensure that products were sold in an orderly manner that would not infringe on the right of other road users to free movement.

“The scarcity of fuel being experienced is not an excuse to block and impede traffic flows across Lagos.

“We want our roads to be free, we do not want fuel queues to constitute a burden for other road users in Lagos,” he said.

The LASTMA boss reiterated that efficient traffic management had remained crucial in the attainment of a seamless multi-modal transportation system in Lagos.

He, however, sought maximum cooperation from the monitoring public to ensure that the ‘T.h.e.m.e.s’ agenda of the present administration yielded positive results in terms of socio-economic development, as well as security of lives and property in the state.

