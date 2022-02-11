Fuel scarcity: Kwara govt orders DPR to expose erring dealers

Kwara State government has given a marching order to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to expose fuel dealers who are hoarding products thereby causing panic buying and unnecessary hardship on motorists.

Speaking in a meeting with the DPR in Ilorin on Friday, the state commissioner for Business Innovation and Enterprise, Hajia Arinola Lawal, said that the state government was not happy with the long queues in filling stations and the panic over the scarcity of fuel in the state.

It is recalled that motorists, as well as commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in the past few days, had experienced fuel scarcity, thus hiked fares in some parts of the state.

Hajia Lawal reiterated the commitment of the current administration in ensuring a conducive and meaningful life for people in the state, to enable them to benefit from the dividend of democracy.

She also sought stronger collaboration between the DPR and the state government in monitoring activities of the petroleum products to motorists and other users.

Hajia Lawal reminded the DPR to also checkmate the reported outright increase in the price of gas in order to encourage citizens to utilize cooking gas and to avoid deforestation or bush burning in the state through the use of charcoal.

The commissioner enjoined the DPR to invoke their authority to deal with erring dealers who hoard products and deliberately lock up their entrances against motorists.

Also speaking, the DPR operation controller, Alhaji Aminu-Musa Bala, said that the dealers only hoard it for their own selfish gains.

The DPR boss also informed the state government of the ongoing concerted efforts to make domestic gas available for the public.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Kwara govt orders DPR Kwara govt orders DPR

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Kwara govt orders DPR Kwara govt orders DPR