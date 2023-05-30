Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday warned fuel dealers against hoarding petroleum products in the state saying, any fuel station found guilty of hoarding fuel to create artificial scarcity shall be sealed off and operators prosecuted for the crime of economic sabotage.

He, however, affirmed that “as from today, 30th May 2023, the Special Monitoring Team on fuel scarcity set up by his administration shall begin special monitoring of all the filling stations across the state in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.”

The governor who handed down the warning in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo argued that his administration would not subject itself to any untoward act that could bring untoward hardship on the people of the state.

Adeleke remarked that it has been drawn to the deliberate hoarding of PMS by the fuel dealers within the state as a result of the statement from the inaugural speech of the new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the removal of fuel subsidy, thereby causing unnecessary hardship for the people in the state.

“This deliberate action is not only inhumane but unpatriotic and will not be allowed by the government. To this end, the Special Monitoring Team on fuel scarcity set up by His Excellency, Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke headed by the Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye is still effective and shall not condone any form of economic sabotage.

“As of today, 30th May 2023, the Committee shall begin special monitoring of all the filling stations across the state in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

“Any fuel station found guilty of hoarding fuel to create artificial scarcity shall be sealed off and operators prosecuted for the crime of economic sabotage,” he submitted.

