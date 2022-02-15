Fuel scarcity: 2.3 billion litres of PMS soon to arrive country ― NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum (NNPC) Ltd has disclosed that over 2.3 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) will arrive in the country by the end of February.

This was even as it stated that it currently has over 1 billion litres of petrol in stock, while also assuring that product being dispensed at various filling stations in the country is safe.

The NNPC Group Executive Director (GED) Downstream, Adetunji Adeyemi, made the disclosure at a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the arrival of over 2.3 billion litres will restore the sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days.

Adeyemi explained that in order to accelerate PMS distribution across the country, the Company has commenced 24 hours operations at its Depots and Retail outlets.

“The NNPC Ltd understand the current fuel supply disruptions in many parts of the country, which was caused by the discovery and subsequent quarantine of methanol-blended cargoes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as Petrol.

“To address the situation, over 2.3 Billion litres will arrive in the country between now and the end of February 2022. This will restore sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days,” he said.

He further disclosed that the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot Owners & Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have commenced 24 hours loading and dispensing activities in some of their designated outlets.

“NNPC has constituted a monitoring team, with the support of the Authority (NMDPRA) and other Security Agencies to ensure smooth distribution of PMS nationwide.

“NNPC implores Nigerians to avoid panic buying and assures that the ongoing efforts will be sustained to restore normalcy in a few days’ time,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

Fuel scarcity: 2.3 billion litres of PMS soon to arrive country ― NNPC