The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has attributed the current queues at fuel stations in Abuja to the disruption of product distribution, and occasional flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Major parts of the city have been submerged in water, thus grounding vehicular movements.

In a statement issued, on Thursday, in Abuja, the authority said the development has affected the distribution of petroleum products to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and environs.

However, it said efforts were ongoing to pass trucks via alternative routes.

“As part of measures to mitigate the situation, trucking via alternative routes is currently ongoing.

“The authority assures the public that there are sufficient petroleum products inland.

“Consequently, the general public is advised to avoid panic buying at fuel stations as the NMDPRA is working assiduously with relevant stakeholders and government agencies to ensure product availability across the country,” it said.

In the same context, it advised marketers against product hoardings, so as not to inflict hardship on Nigerians.

“The authority wishes to reiterate its commitment to Nigerians to ensure seamless supply and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NGX Lists Geregu Power’s 2.5bn Shares On Its Main Board

Nigerian Exchange Limited has admitted the listing by the introduction of Geregu Power Plc on the Main Board of The Exchange, on Wednesday….….

Fuel queues resurface in Abuja, environs as flood disrupts distribution

NCC Made Over $500m From Auction Of 5G Spectrum ―​​Dambatta





Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Dambatta on Wednesday stated that the Commission recently conducted a successful fifth-generation spectrum auction which generated over $500 million for the Federal Government…….…

Fuel queues resurface in Abuja, environs as flood disrupts distribution

Lagos State Appeals Judgement On LASTMA Fines, Towing Of Vehicles

The Lagos State Government on September 30, 2022, filed a Notice of Appeal containing four grounds of appeal against the judgment of Honourable Justice Olalekan Oresanya delivered on September 22, 2022..…

Fuel queues resurface in Abuja, environs as flood disrupts distribution

EDITORIAL: Lyon, The Flamboyant Kidnapper

UNTIL his arrest by the police, John Ewa, alias John Lyon, was an internet celebrity. Like the notorious international fraudster Raymond Abbas (a.k.a Hushpuppi), Ewa frequently uploaded pictures and videos on the internet…..