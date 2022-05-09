Fuel queue, black market resurface in Abuja, neighbouring states

Fuel scarcity that started view days ago has started having its toe on motorists as commercial vehicles from the outskirts to the city of Abuja have jacked up transport fares By about fifty per cent.

For instance, a fare from Masaka, Ado, Mararaba and Nyanyan to Abuja that used to cost between N250.00 to N300.00 now costs N400.00.

Tribune Online can authoritatively report that non of the filling stations along Masaka to Nyanyan are currently dispensing fuel.

The development prompted the resurface of fuel black marketers as they sold a litre of fuel at the rate of N400.00 while ten litters cost N4,000.00.

Also passengers were stranded at various bus stops due to few commercial vehicles plying the road.