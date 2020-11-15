Fuel price increase: Confirmation of Buhari administration’s insensitivity to Nigerians’ pain — Ayo Adebanjo

By Segun Kasali - Lagos
An Elder statesman and Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has described the recent increase in the fuel price by the Federal Government as a confirmation of the current administration’s insensitivity to the sufferings of the masses.

Chief Adebanjo made this known in a telephone call with Nigerian Tribune yesterday in Lagos.

He added that it justified the administration’s cluelessness to the problems of the country, while describing President Buhari as an incompetent ruler even after the 60 years existence of the country as a Sovereign state.

“To increase fuel price at this time confirms the continued insensitivity of Buhari’s administration to the suffering of the masses

and its cluelessness to the problems of the country.

“It is a great pity that we have  such an incompetent ruler 60years after our independence.” He stated.

