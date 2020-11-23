Fuel price hike: Strike is the last option, labour says

The organized labour hinted on Monday that strike is the last option if every other means fails in their engagement with the Federal Government over the recurrent hike in the price of fuel.

Labour gave this clear position after they staged a walkout on the Federal Government delegation, following the irreconcilable differences during their meeting at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa on Sunday evening.

Addressing a joint press conference on the expected crisis on Monday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), explained why they walked out of the meeting.

Deputy President of NLC Comrade Joe Ajaero, while speaking during the press conference, however, explained that labour cannot embark on strike immediately as some people may have expected, because labour does not operate in that way.

But he pointed out that labour was already engaging with the government and ready to negotiate, warning that “if every other means fails, strike is usually the last option.”

He explained that the last strike declared on the same issue of fuel price increase and electricity tariff hike was suspended based on the certain understanding reached with the Federal Government, but he regretted that the understanding was still violated by the government.

Hence, he stated that this was why they raised the alarm on Sunday which led to the walkout.”

Comrade Ajaero said: “The issue of whether we are going on strike immediately or not, I don’t think we operate that way in the labour movement. Our strike was suspended based on certain understandings and our understanding was still violated. That was why we raised that alarm yesterday which led to the walkout.

“We can’t come in here to announce a strike or the next strategies as if it was just a one-man organisation. Part of what we are doing in terms of engagement is to reach out and if every other means fail, strike is usually the last option by any union.

“We don’t just, at any slightest provocation start declaring strike. I think that is not what is on the table now but there are certain disagreements which we are trying to address.”

According to him, “on whether Nigerians have lost faith on us, we didn’t buy it with money and we won’t equally buy back their confidence with money.

“Even the last agreement, there seems to be government’s interpretation of it; either the two parties, one of them seems not to understand the contents of the letters during the last agreement.”

Speaking earlier, Comrade Nasir Idris, also Deputy President of the NLC, explained in details why labour walked out of the meeting, even as he described current fuel price increase as pain-inducing and life-crippling.

Comrade Idris said: “You may recall that following our notice to the government to protest the increase in the pump price of petroleum products and electricity tariffs, the government reached out to labour not to proceed on its nation-wide protest, that was slated for 28th September 2020.

“Terms and conditions for putting the protest on hold were clearly spelt out in the Memorandum of Understanding. The conditions include fixing the existing refineries, entrusting them to efficient managements, creating an enabling environment for new refineries, and doing all positive things that would ensure enhanced and sustainable local refining capacity.”

Apart from these understandings, the NLC deputy president stated that a Government/Labour Committee was set up to review the increase in electricity tariff.

He added: “Nothing in the agreement gives government license to embark upon a pain-inducing and life-crippling increase in the pump price of products at this difficult time.

“Indeed, the letter and spirit of the terms and conditions of the agreement presuppose that contemplation of an increase or an increase would constitute a breach of the dialogue process.

“What we reasonably expected was that government would channel its creative energies to deepening stimulus to the appropriate sectors of the economy to kickstart growth.

“Whilst the Committee was still working the government had not taken any step to revitalise the local refineries and has flagrantly refused to discuss this with the unions in the oil and gas sector as agreed.

“Government’s conduct was not only a violation of fundamental terms of its agreement with labour, it was in bad fate calculated to frustrate the process of an amicable resolution.”

On what happened in Sunday meeting, Comrade Idris said: “At our meeting yesterday, we had prioritised as urgent this matter before delving into the issue of palliatives. However, the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, did not think it was important. All efforts to make him see reason failed. Given the tense situation and the government’s manifest insensitivity, labour has no option other than a walkout.

“From the foregoing, it is clear that the government is not prepared for a sincere and honest dialogue on finding a lasting solution to the twin issues of the petroleum price increase and electricity tariffs. And this is in spite of the patriotic understanding of labour which has drawn the flak of the public which think we are not doing enough to protect their interests on the issues of petroleum products and electricity tariffs.

“We are a credible pan-Nigerian organization committed to protecting the interests of Nigerian workers and the general public. We have lost neither our focus nor resolve to act in furtherance of our members or the nation as a whole. We remain committed to this noble cause.”

