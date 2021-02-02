Fuel price/electricity tariff hike: FG, labour to reconvene on February 22

The Federal Government and Organised Labour are to reconvene on February 22 to consider the adoption of the reports of their two technical committees, set up at the height of fuel price and electricity tariff crisis.

The leadership of labour and representatives of the Federal Government, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, met on Monday night to receive the report of the Technical Committee on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework and the Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff.

The Technical Committee was set up to come up with a viable framework for PMS price modulation. While the full report of PMS was received, the committee on Electricity Tariff said the full report would be ready on Wednesday.

At the end of a bipartite meeting today in Abuja between the Federal Government and Organised Labour, the Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, disclosed that the meeting had been adjourned to February 22, 2021, when it would deliberate on the report.

He said the adjournment was to enable the representatives of Organised Labour subject the report to the analysis of their various organs.

According to him, “the Committee on Petroleum Pricing has finished their work and sent in their report. We have received and adopted the report.

“Labour asked for some time to subject the report to their various organs. It is a technical report, so they need further elucidation from their technical and research teams.”

Ngige also noted that the report of the Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff would be ready in a week’s time, and would also be reviewed alongside that of Petroleum Pricing on 22 February when the meeting would reconvene.

Also speaking, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, stated that Organised Labour needed to do a broader consultation to come up with clear positions on what would be beneficial to both the Nigerian workers and all Nigerians.

He pointed out that the issues at stake touched on the life of every Nigerian.

Wabba said: “The whole essence of what we are arguing about is how to bring not only price stability but also affordability.”

The SGF, Boss Mustapha, assured Labour of Government’s commitment to the implementation of decisions reached the meeting.

According to him, “Our pledge on the government side is that whatever decisions are reached, we will ensure that government honours it’s own part of the bargain so that we can maintain and sustain industrial harmony in our nation.

The Technical Committees on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework, and on Electricity Tariff were set up to examine those two policies respectively in relation to the demands of the Labour unions.

The report of the Committee was presented at the meeting by its Chairman, Onochie Anyaoku, a former Executive Director, Refineries Operation and Petrol Pricing in NNPC. Anyaoku said the report is hundred per cent owned by the membership of the technical committee and they have all endorsed it.

According to him, the committee at its meeting on December 16 developed guiding principles and a work schedule, technical and distinct from the primary function of PPPRA, to develop a transparent methodology and a template that will serve as the guide on realistic PMS pump price and benchmark all pricing elements of the PMS pricing template, with neighbouring countries.

He said: “The comparison shall cover all fixed and variable components of PMS pricing bureau. Existing PPPRA template to serve as a baseline template and new additions of template incidental cost where appropriate shall be sufficiently justified.

“It is important to point out that we tried not to add. We tried to interrogate and most importantly, we tried not to add any inefficiencies of the delivery logistics of PMS to the public. So, basically, we interrogated every line item on the PPRA template.

“I must point out that the Act establishing PPPRA is very comprehensive and very inclusive if implemented as intended. I must also show here that the import base of PMS, essentially places very narrow latitude for cost reduction in price determination.

“Based on an extensive review of the pricing framework and in line with the terms of reference of the committee, the following recommendations were proposed and adopted:

“PPPRA to convene periodic meetings with PPMC and other importers to ensure the actual cost of supply reflective determination as an interim solution.

“NLC, TUC, PENGASSON and NUPENG to witness the transparent determination at the periodic meeting.

“PPPRA frequently monitor data of Rotterdam supply chain values. This should continue to form the basis of price determination until the West African basket is liquid and transparent enough to warrant its adoption in the pricing template.

“All importers including NNPC to adopt the same forex window used by PPPRA to ensure alignment and accurate pricing. PPRA board to adopt a weighted average as the basis of the determination.

“Government to enforce immediate collection of NPA and NIMASA charges in naira to reduce pressure on forex demand and pump price hike.

“To develop adequate communication strategy on the necessity of deregulation and the benefit to the people, to create public awareness and gain acceptability of deregulation, which will reduce the pressure on labour to react to fuel increase.”

Anyaoku added: “Deregulation is a huge change in national policy but highly desirable in this stage of our national development policy, for which its implementation requires trust-building steps and commitment to visible frugal spending by government. Intensive and sustained communication between government and stakeholders is mandatory to reassure citizens when price change, especially in an upward trajectory.

“Government should consider certain projects targeted at winning the confidence of Nigerians on the key benefits of deregulation.”

