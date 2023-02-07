Yomi Ayeleso – Ado-Ekiti

The Public Complaint Commission (PCC), has appealed to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) not to ignore the complaints of the Nigerian citizens.

PCC told Emefiele to be circumspect of the fact that sovereignty belongs to the citizens of any nation, and that any attempt to subjugate or treat their outcries with scorn and disdain, would be undemocratic and capable of igniting public unrest.

The nation had recently been embroiled in turmoil due to the scarcity ignited by the currency redesigning policy of the federal government, coupled with the paucity of funds causing the skyrocketing price of Premium Motor Spirit in the system.

Reacting to the situation, the Federal Commissioner, PCC, Ekiti State, Kayode Bamisile, in a statement, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, said the ongoing hardship being experienced by Nigerians due to naira and fuel scarcity should be addressed in the interest of national security and economic wellbeing of the citizens.

Bamisile described the naira redesigning policy as a lofty and beneficial programme, but insisted that implementation shouldn’t inflict pain on the Nigerian masses.

The PCC Commissioner warned the CBN Chief, Emefiele, that any attempt to discountenance the outrage trailing the scarcity of naira and petrol in circulation could spark up crisis that would be difficult to tame.

He said; “The PCC in Ekiti has spent the last two weeks touring banks, petrol stations, and communities, as well as engaging the citizens across the State, on

the issues of access to the newly redesigned notes, and scarcity as well as exorbitant price of petrol at the filling stations.

“It is clear from our interaction across the state that the toll of hardship on the citizens is unbearable, particularly as this has more effect on the general public.

“The concept of going cashless policy, which we find laudable should not cause undue hardship nor be burdensome to citizens. Access to PMS and other basic needs of life are fundamental to daily existence and survival.

“The draconian and nonchalant approach that the agencies (particularly CBN and NMDPRA)

have taken in the last couple of weeks is totally unbearable and inhuman to the larger society.

“How do you explain where someone goes into a banking hall and stripped herself naked due to the inability to access newly redesigned notes? Or a man who slept over at the filling station queuing for PMS?





“The inability to bear the hardship is escalating and degenerating into a situation that if not curbed, could lead to the breakdown of law and order.

“The agencies of government need to stop the blame game, take responsibility, and put the right measures in place to put an end to this hardship. The world is a global village and right now Nigeria is in the spotlight and center stage, especially with Elections around the corner.

“We must remember no individual, system, organization, or organ of Government should be seen as being above the law, and as such must always think of how our policies, laws, and actions affect the larger population.

“As an organ of government that oversees the complaints on administrative imbalance and inefficiencies, we call on the respective agencies to act promptly to save the country from collapse and unrest.”

